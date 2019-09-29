English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 115: Bengal Warriors Vs Dabang Delhi: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 115: Bengal Warriors Vs Dabang Delhi: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

New Delhi, Sep 29: It will be a clash between top-ranked Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, placed just a rung behind them, in match number 115 of the ongoing season of Pro Kabaddi League at Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Monday (September 30).

Delhi defeated Patna Pirates by a big margin in their last encounter while Bengal Warriors have consistently shown their nerves to eke out narrow wins on the trot to continue their winning momentum.

PKL Fixtures | PKL Results | Points Table

Dabang Delhi team news

Dabang Delhi team news

Dabang Delhi played a thrilling tie against Bengal Warriors when these two teams last met in the season. The Joginder Singh-led team are well on course for their maiden title as they have put on a dominant show this season.

The Delhi outfit has won 14 out of 18 matches, lost just two matches, and played a couple of draws.

They have been a force to reckon with throughout the season, and raider Naveen Kumar has been the biggest reason for their success. The raider has picked up a total of 222 points and will be looking to come up with another match-winning raid to help the team increase their stranglehold on the top of the table.

Naveen has been aptly supported by captain Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal, as both these seasoned campaigners have held up the Delhi defence. Ravinder has garnered a total of 49 tackle points, while the skipper (Narwal) has 44 tackle points to his name. Another performer for the Delhi team has been all-rounder Vijay with a total of 47 points.

Bengal Warriors Team News

Bengal Warriors Team News

The Maninder Singh-led side must be upbeat with yet another one-point win over Telugu Titans which also helped them to climb at the top of the table. However, Dabang Delhi's win over Patna Pirates meant Warriors had to go back to the second spot. Warriors have consolidated their position at the second spot in the points table and the match between the table toppers would be an interesting one.

Warriors have been led brilliantly by their skipper Maninder Singh, who has 192 raid points in 19 games. He also went down in the record books as he crossed 150 raid points for the season. With this, he became only the second man in Pro Kabaddi history to score 150 raid points in three successive campaigns.

While the skipper has led from the front, there have been other solid performers for the Bengal team. Defender Baldev Singh has enjoyed a decent season with 56 tackle points, while an all-round show from Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (95 points in 19 games) has helped the team perform consistently.

K Prapanjan has also performed well in the raiding department and complimented his captain well with 101 points this season. The Warriors are enjoying a decent season having won 12 out of the 19 matches played so far.

With 73 points, the Warriors are comfortably placed second on the points table. They must be looking to secure a win over table-toppers and climb to the first spot.

Starting 7s:

Starting 7s:

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Sukesh Hedge (R).

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Ravinder Pahal (D), Vijay (All-rounder), Joginder Singh (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-rounder), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vishal Mane (D).

My Dream11: Maninder Singh (R), Naveen Kumar (R), K Prapanjan (R), Jeeva Kumar (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Vijay (All rounder), Joginder Singh (D), Ravinder Pahal (D).

More BENGAL WARRIORS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: EIB 2 - 0 CEL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 19:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 29, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue