Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 115: Bengal Warriors Vs Dabang Delhi: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dabang Delhi team news

Dabang Delhi played a thrilling tie against Bengal Warriors when these two teams last met in the season. The Joginder Singh-led team are well on course for their maiden title as they have put on a dominant show this season.

The Delhi outfit has won 14 out of 18 matches, lost just two matches, and played a couple of draws.

They have been a force to reckon with throughout the season, and raider Naveen Kumar has been the biggest reason for their success. The raider has picked up a total of 222 points and will be looking to come up with another match-winning raid to help the team increase their stranglehold on the top of the table.

Naveen has been aptly supported by captain Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal, as both these seasoned campaigners have held up the Delhi defence. Ravinder has garnered a total of 49 tackle points, while the skipper (Narwal) has 44 tackle points to his name. Another performer for the Delhi team has been all-rounder Vijay with a total of 47 points.

Bengal Warriors Team News

The Maninder Singh-led side must be upbeat with yet another one-point win over Telugu Titans which also helped them to climb at the top of the table. However, Dabang Delhi's win over Patna Pirates meant Warriors had to go back to the second spot. Warriors have consolidated their position at the second spot in the points table and the match between the table toppers would be an interesting one.

Warriors have been led brilliantly by their skipper Maninder Singh, who has 192 raid points in 19 games. He also went down in the record books as he crossed 150 raid points for the season. With this, he became only the second man in Pro Kabaddi history to score 150 raid points in three successive campaigns.

While the skipper has led from the front, there have been other solid performers for the Bengal team. Defender Baldev Singh has enjoyed a decent season with 56 tackle points, while an all-round show from Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (95 points in 19 games) has helped the team perform consistently.

K Prapanjan has also performed well in the raiding department and complimented his captain well with 101 points this season. The Warriors are enjoying a decent season having won 12 out of the 19 matches played so far.

With 73 points, the Warriors are comfortably placed second on the points table. They must be looking to secure a win over table-toppers and climb to the first spot.

Starting 7s:

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Sukesh Hedge (R).

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Ravinder Pahal (D), Vijay (All-rounder), Joginder Singh (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-rounder), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vishal Mane (D).

My Dream11: Maninder Singh (R), Naveen Kumar (R), K Prapanjan (R), Jeeva Kumar (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Vijay (All rounder), Joginder Singh (D), Ravinder Pahal (D).