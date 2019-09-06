Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 78: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Fortune Giants have had a forgettable journey in this season of Pro Kabaddi. Coached by Pro Kabaddi League winner Manpreet Singh, the Gujarat team has suffered seven defeats and are placed eighth in the points table. However, they have registered two wins in their last three games and must be raring to go all guns blazing against Bengal Warriors.

The teammates will look up to their captain Sunil and defender Parvesh Bhainswal to keep opponents in check. Lead raider Sachin Tanwar along with seasoned campaigner GB More and Rohit Gulia would be aiming to cause a flutter in opposition's defence.

Coach Manpreet will have to come up with a concrete plan to get to the winning ways. Rohit Gulia has been the most successful raider for Gujarat with 62 raid points in 12 games while Sachin comes second on the list with 48 points in 10 games. GB More started the tournament on a positive note but lost his touch. He has amassed 31 points in the raid from 11 games.

Overall, Fortunegiants' raiders have been a major let down this season and coach Manpreet Singh would be hoping for an improved show from them. In the defence, the team relies heavily on the shoulders of Sunil Kumar (32 tackle points in 12 games) and Parvesh (30 tackle points in 12 games). Raider GB More has been the third-best in Gujarat's defence with 17 tackle points in 11 games.

Other defenders will have to improve their game in the second half of the league stage if Gujarat wishes to do well in the second phase of the league.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Sonu Jaglan (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

The Maninder Singh-led Warriors have played a total of 12 games this season and are currently placed fourth in the table with 40 points. Bengal is coming from a defeat against a spirited UP Yoddha in their previous game. They must be eager to get to the winning ways and start their home campaign on a dominant note.

Bengal skipper Maninder Singh leads from the front as he has 95 raid points to his name this season and the raider is the fourth most successful raider this season. K Prapanjan (78 raid points from 12 games) and brilliantly assisting the captain in the raiding department. Prapanjan has also made 3 super raids in this season.

In the defence, the team has players like Rinku Narwal (34 tackle points from 12 games), Baldev Singh (33 tackle points), Jeeva Kumar (22 tackle points from 11 games) and all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, who has garnered a total of 63 points this season.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Taghi (R), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A).

My Dream 11: Maninder Singh (R), Rohit Gulia (R), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Baldev Singh (D), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A).