Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Patna Pirates edge Tamil Thalaivas 24-23 in a game dominated by defenders

Pirates edged Thalaivas 24-23 in a low scoring game and registered their second win in three games to announce their return to form.

It was anticipated to be a contest between top-three raiders vis a vis, Thalaivas' Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur and Pirates' Pardeep Narwal. But the match was dominated by defenders from both the sides as Pirates claimed 11 tackle points while Thalaivas secured 13 tackle points.

Jaideep scored seven tackle points and was ably supported by young Monu who chipped in with a strong all-round performance. Rahul Chaudhari completed 900 raids making history in Pro Kabaddi history and top-scored with five points for Thalaivas.

Manjeet Chhillar who also scored 300 tackle points in the league began the half strongly for Thalaivas as he tackled Pardeep Narwal and dangerman Jang Kun Lee. Jaideep, on the other hand, was a rock at the back for Pirates and showed tremendous amount of strength and toughness.

Rahul Chaudhari who always delivered his best against Patna got his first raid point in the 4th minute to give Thalaivas, a 4-0 lead.

The first half was all about Super Tackles for Pirates. Jaideep forced one in the 4th minute to get Patna off the mark. It was one of those rare occasions when Pardeep Narwal failed to open his account in the first half.

With Narwal misfiring, it was left to Patna's defence to get the points on board. Ajay Thakur is the 2nd leading raid point scorer against Patna with 110 raid points.

Hadi Oshtorak forced a Super Tackle in the 17th minute to send Rahul Chaudhari to the bench and averted an all-out for Pirates. At the end of the first half, both teams were levelled at 11 points each.

Chaudhari, who is the all-time leading raid point scorer against Pirates with 145 raid points in 15 matches, which is also the most by any player against a single team - scored just one point in the first half.

For Thalaivas, Manjeet Chhillar picked up four tackle points in the first half alone. Ajay Thakur reached 600 raid points creating history in the Pro Kabaddi - had a quiet match.

Pirates began the second half on the same note as they forced another Super Tackle to lead 14-13 after 27 minutes. Rahul Chaudhari picked up a two-point raid to level the match at 16-16.

Pirates then forced another tackle to take 18-16 lead in the 32nd minute.

In the 38th minute, Pardeep Narwal got his first point and sent Manjeet Chhillar to the bench. In the last minute Rahul Chaudhari made an unforced error and handed Pirates a victory in the end with the final score 23-24.