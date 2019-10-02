Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Haryana Steelers look for home comforts against Bengaluru Bulls

Haryana hope for home comforts

Haryana Steelers have been one of the more consistent sides in the league this season and will be looking to keep their positive momentum intact with more wins heading into the playoffs.

A well-balanced team with an array of options in offence and defence, Haryana Steelers will want to make their home fans happy with back-to-back wins at the venue. They have already beaten Bengaluru Bulls once this campaign and will fancy their chances in front of their home faithful.

Infulential skipper Cherlathan and top raider Kandola

Talisman Vikash Kandola will be their biggest offensive threat, but Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay have also proven themselves while raiding in crunch situations this year.

Their defence looks very sound as well with Sunil, Vikas Kale, Chand Singh and Ravi Kumar being just a few of their options. Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan's influence though cannot be stressed enough, making him an imperative cog for a smoothly functional Haryana Steelers defence.

Bulls look to avenge reverse fixture loss

With a foot already in the playoffs, Bengaluru Bulls will step on court keen on guaranteeing qualification. The defending champions have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far but have been a part of the top 6 for most of the season.

They will be in a confident frame of mind after a thrilling win against U Mumba in their last game and will also want to avenge their loss against Haryana Steelers from earlier this season.

Pawan Sehrawat leads Bulls’ charge

‘Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat has been in imperious form and carried the team's raiding unit single-handedly for a lot of the campaign. In the absence of captain Rohit Kumar, coach Randhir Singh will want more from the likes of Banty and Sumit Singh to support Sehrawat in attack.

Their defence, meanwhile, is anything but reliant on any individual with Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh being just a few of their players that have contributed heavily in terms of Tackle Points.

Match start time and where to watch

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls will take place at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula. And the game will begin at 8.30 PM and will be shown live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on Hotstar.