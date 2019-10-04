English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Jaipur Pink Panthers clash with Bengaluru Bulls in must-win game

By
Jaipur Pink Panthers look to stop Pawan Sehrawats Bengaluru Bulls (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Jaipur Pink Panthers look to stop Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengaluru, October 4: Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns with reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Friday (October 4).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While, Jaipur Pink Panthers look for a win to close the gap on top 6 in the Pro Kabaddi season 7 standings, Bengaluru Bulls will look to carry their winning momentum into the play-offs.

The Season 1 champions have won just one of their last 11 matches and are in dire need of maximum points from their clash against the reigning champions. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have already qualified for the playoffs.

In their last game, Jaipur Pink Panthers were handed a huge loss by Telugu Titans. Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, booked their play-off spot with a huge win over Haryana Steelers.

And in the reverse fixture, Bengaluru got the better of Jaipur. So, Srinivas Reddy's side will have their task cut out against a confident Bengaluru side.

Must-win game for Jaipur

The Season 1 winners know anything other than a win will be not enough for them if they want to keep their bleak chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Jaipur Pink Panthers need to produce an all-round performance to get the better of Bengaluru Bulls and will require skipper Deepak Hooda and Sandeep Dhull to take charge of the raiding and defensive units respectively.

Jaipur need all-round contribution

The Jaipur Pink Panthers' captain Deepak Hooda won't be able to do it all alone in attack and will require help from Deepak Narwal and bonus-specialist Nilesh Salunke. Narwal and Salunke have been amongst the points in Jaipur Pink Panthers' recent matches and they will have a big role to play against Bengaluru Bulls.

On the defensive front, Dhull has been the pick of their defenders but he, too, needs to up his game and organise his troops against the defending champions. If Dhull along with fellow Corner Amit Hooda as well as Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal put their best foot forward, Bengaluru Bulls' raiders could be in for a tough night.

Bulls can experiment

With a spot in the playoffs already booked, Bengaluru Bulls can afford to experiment with their starting seven in their remaining league games. However, the defending champions will want to win all their remaining matches to move as high up the standings as possible, while also carrying some positive momentum into the playoffs.

‘Hi-Flyer’ Pawan - the focus

‘Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat will be their biggest threat and will go into the match high on confidence after a record 39 raid points in his last outing. However, with skipper Rohit Kumar unavailable in the last few games and with Banty and Sumit Singh acting as the side's backup raiders, getting the better of Jaipur Pink Panthers' defence is by no means a forgone conclusion.

Having said that, the southerners have already beaten Jaipur Pink Panthers once this year and will be confident in their ability to do the same again. Defensively, Bengaluru Bulls aren't reliant on any particular individual and even though their leading Tackle Points scorer is Mahender Singh, they also possess talents like Saurabh Nandal and Amit Sheoran in their arsenal.

Match start time and where to watch

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 11:19 [IST]
