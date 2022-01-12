Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai team have looked better balanced so far in the season, but raider Ajith Kumar's absence might affect their performance. They are ranked fifth in the points table.

After playing back-to-back ties against UP and Haryana, U Mumba returned on the winning track against Telugu Titans but the Fazel Atrachali-led side lost to Patna Pirates by a huge 20-point margin. They will be eager to make a winning return against Puneri Paltan.

With their winning effort, Puneri Paltan have shown sparks of brilliance and coach Anup Kumar will be hoping his young stars can once again clinch a victory. Puneri Paltan are languishing at the eleventh spot in the points table with three wins in eight games.

Kabaddi is a game of momentum and Pune will believe the season's first Maharashtra Derby is theirs for the taking. Pune thrashed Bengal Warriors in their previous match with youngster Aslam Inamdar once again impressing.

He will once again need to team up with the likes of Nitin Tomar and Mohit Goyat to unlock a Mumbai defence that seemed lost for answers against Patna Pirates in their previous game.

Ajith Kumar's absence has clearly affected the balance of the Mumbai side. Abhishek Singh will be entrusted with the offensive responsibilities while corner defenders Fazel Atrachali and Rinku will need to iron out the mistakes.

Pune coach Anup Kumar needs to use the experienced Nitin Tomar wisely. His presence on the mat has helped in their decision making, especially in guiding Aslam Inamdar on what to do with the raids.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj.

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

MyDream11 Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (captain - Raider - MUM), Aslam Inamdar (vice-captain - Raider - PP)), Vishal Bharadwaj (Defender - PP), Nitin Tomar (Raider - PP), Mohsen Maghsoudlou (All-rounder - MUM), Fazel Atrachali (Defender - MUM), V Ajith (Defender - MUM)

Match Details

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

Date and start time: Thursday (January 13) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar.