PKL 2019 Preview: Tamil Thalaivas face an uphill task against UP Yoddha

Bengaluru, September 21: In what promises to be an exciting contest, UP Yoddha take on Tamil Thalaivas in match 101 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 season seven on Saturday (September 21).

The match which begins at 8.30pm IST will be held at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

UP Yoddha are sixth in the PKL table with 48 points from 16 matches while Tamil Thalaivas are languishing at the bottom the table with just 30 points despite having played an extra game.

Points Table | Schedule | Fantasy Tips

Given the current form of both teams, Tamil Thalaivas face an uphill task against UP Yoddha. A cracker of a contest is in store for sure!

First phase When the two sides met in the first phase of the league, it ended in a 28-28 draw. In a defence dominated contest hled in August, Sumit scored four tackle points and Nitesh Kumar had 3 for Yoddha. Manjeet Chhillar had 4 tackle points for Tamil Thalaivas with support from Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh who both had 3. Winning ways UP. Yoddha made their way into the Top 6 on the back of a five-match winning streak. But their run was halted by U Mumba in their previous match, which took some of the wind out of their sails. They will be hoping to get back back to winning ways against a struggling Thalaivas outfit. Momentum building Tamil Thalaivas claimed a win in their previous match after a run of losses and will be looking to build on that momentum to secure the fourth win of their campaign. With a win they will move off the bottom of the table and ahead of Telugu Titans into 11th place and that will be a big incentive. Where to watch, start time The match No. 101 of the PKL season seven will be held at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. The match begins at 8.30pm IST and will be shown live on Star Sports Network with live streaming option available on Hotstar.