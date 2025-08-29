More sports Anahat Singh: The Rising Star of Indian Squash Balancing Glory, Grit, and Growing Up | Exclusive By Avinash Sharma Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 14:49 [IST]

New Delhi, Aug 29: There is always a sense of awe when Anahat Singh walks into a squash court. At just 17, the Delhi-born prodigy carries an aura that unsettles opponents even before the first serve.

They say half the battle is lost when you step in with doubt, and that seemed true during the 2025 National Squash Championship final, where Anahat, currently ranked 46 in the PSA world rankings, dismantled seasoned campaigner Akanksha Salunkhe in straight games (11-7, 11-6, 11-3) to clinch her third successive national crown.

Akanksha, ranked 66 in the world, had stunned veteran Joshna Chinappa in the semi-finals, but against Anahat's precision and maturity, she looked second best. This was no stroke of luck. It was the product of hard work, intelligence, and guidance from her mentors.

Coaches on What Makes Anahat Special

Her Italian coach Stephane Ghelifi believes her brilliance lies in her ability to read the game and learn from her mistakes. "It's not about a person, but some people, you know, they're born with that gift and she's like, she's one of a million, let's say. And she reads the game very well. In this game as well the reason why she could dominate Akanksha was because she has learnt from her mistakes in the past. For an outsider it might be just a very good game but for me it was about the improvements she has made and the strategies she came up with to trump her opponent," the Italian tells myKhel.

Indian squash legend Saurav Ghosal, who has been mentoring the teenage sensation for some time now, sees her mentality as her biggest asset. "I think one of the things about her is that she is a very competitive person. She really wants to win and she has this very unwavering drive to win. Also, she's got a very open mind in terms of how she can improve. A lot of the stuff we worked on in the last couple of years, she's embraced and brought into her game. She's showing signs of being able to use them in match situations under pressure, which sets her apart," Ghosal - a former World No.10 - explains.

Memorable Year So Far

Reflecting on her last season and the performance at the nationals, Anahat is happy how far she has come in just 12 months, a couple of gold medals at the Asian championship a bronze medal for India at World Juniors after 15 years and a some good performances on the PSA tours.

"The last year has been pretty good. I won two gold medals in the Asian doubles, one in women's and one in mixed doubles. I won a medal at the World Juniors (bronze individual), the Asian Juniors (bronze in team event), and I've been having some good performances in the PSA as well. I started off around 100 at the beginning of the season and now I'm top 50. So it's going pretty well and hopefully I can continue this for the next one year as well," the Delhi prodigy told myKhel.

Learning From the Seniors

Despite her age, Anahat has been rubbing shoulders with the likes of Joshna Chinappa and Abhay Singh, which she says has been invaluable. "Initially, obviously, because I was a lot younger, we weren't really that close. But now, I always have so much fun whenever I'm around them. They're always supportive, making sure I'm doing fine even though I'm a lot younger. It's great to be around people who have so much experience and knowledge, because I get to learn so much from them all the time."

Balancing Studies and Sport

Even as she rises in world rankings, Anahat remains a Class 12 student with board exams on the horizon. She credits her school for helping her balance academics with sport.

"My school is extremely supportive. I miss so much of school throughout the year, but if I need to talk to teachers online or on the phone, they're always there for me. Whenever I'm on the road, I just try to study as much as I can because it's my board year. I'm going to focus a little bit more on my studies as well."

When asked about her favourite subjects, she didn't hesitate: "I really like art and geography and English as well. But mathematics has to leave! I'm not bad at it, but it's just too much work."

Life Beyond Squash

Like any teenager, Anahat cherishes her friendships and admits missing out on typical teenage experiences. "I don't get to go out with my friends so much because I'm not in Delhi. But whenever I'm at home, my parents are fine with me meeting my friends whenever I want. Even when I go to school, I go more for meeting my friends than studying. Parties, dinners, school trips - I miss out on a lot of that. But it makes up for all the travel I do for squash."

Her travels have also shaped her as a person. Prague, where she trains regularly, is her favourite city. "I might be a bit biased when I say this, but I go to train in Prague a lot. It's really, really nice and has become like a second home for me now."

Mental Strength and Coping With Injuries

Despite a recent ankle injury, Anahat has stayed positive. "I still try to train whenever I'm injured just to make sure that my game doesn't really go down. It's just one small setback in so many years. Thankfully, I don't get injured too much, and I make sure that even if I can't move much, my shots are going well."

Eyes on LA Olympics?

Squash will debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and for Anahat, that is the ultimate dream. "It's very exciting. When we first found out squash was in the Olympics, everyone was looking forward to it. Even now, all the tournaments and training are just in the long term going towards the Olympics and winning a medal there. There's still quite some time, but I have a few years to build up my ranking and hopefully I can get into the top 20 so I have a good chance of getting in."

As she takes a short break to recover, Anahat's focus is on upcoming PSA tournaments in the US, followed by her final World Juniors appearance next year. "It'll be my last year playing the World Juniors, so hopefully I can get a gold this time," she said with determination.

Anahat Singh is more than just India's next squash star-she is a rare mix of talent, discipline, and teenage sincerity. She embodies the dual life of a teenager balancing normalcy with extraordinary ambition. With the right guidance, the Delhi girl looks destined to become not just India's best, but one of the world's finest.