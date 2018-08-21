English

Asian Games 2018: Abhishek Verma clinches bronze in 10m Air Pistol

Indias 10m Air Pistol shooter Abhishek Verma
Jakarta, August 21: Abhishek Verma clinches bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Men finals event at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on Tuesday (August 21).

Abhishek finished thrid with a score of 219.3, while India's Saurabh Chaudhary produced an Asian Games record score of 240.7 to clinch the gold medal. The silver was taken home by Japan's Tomoyuki Matsuda, who registered a score of 239.7.

The Rohtak-based Verma picked up the sport three years ago and the 29-year-old lawyer-cum-shooter did begin well but saved his best for the last to win bronze.

"I was nervous in the beginning seeing a field like that. But then I composed myself. It is my first international event and I have won a medal. It feels great of course," Verma told PTI.

In the fifth series, he shot a couple of 10.7s to get himself into medal contention. He consolidated from there, producing a solid finish. He and another teen sensation Manu Bhaker had disappointed in the mixed team event, failing to qualify for the final.

"The fact that Manu and I failed to qualify in mixed team, we were not disappointed. We learnt a lot from that failure," he said about that missed opportunity.

Earlier in the day, the brilliant 16-year old Chaudhary topped the qualification round with a score of 586, while Abhishek Verma was also consistent in his showing as he qualified in the sixth position with a score of 580.

With the addition of these two medals, India has now won five medals in shooting at the Asian Games 2018 - Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar opened the account with a bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, Deepak Kumar won silver in 10m Air Rifle Men event and 18-year old Lakshay won the silver medal in Men's Trap.

(With inputs from agencies)

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 11:12 [IST]
