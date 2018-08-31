Asian Games 2018: Sailing duo Varun and Chengappa clinch bronze

Indian pair of Varun Ashok and Ganapathy Kelpanda wins third medal in Sailing for India at AsianGames 2018. The pair won a silver in 49er event at these games. Congrats to these boys for making India proud. pic.twitter.com/VOSC2H0N4f — SportingIndia (@SPORTINGINDIAtw) August 31, 2018

It was India's third medal on the 13th day of the Games which will conclude on Sunday (September 2).

Earlier, Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar clinched silver in the 49er FX Women's event and rising sailor start Harshita Tomar claimed bronze in the Open Laser 4.7 at the Indonesia National Sailing Centre.

The 20-year-old Varsha and 27-year-old Sweta combined to produce a total score of 40 after 15 races to finish second.

The 16-year-old Harshita totalled 62 after race 12 to finish third. "It is a great feeling to win a medal for the country. I can't explain it. It has been a great learning experience for me," Harshita, a former swimmer, said after winning the medal.

Meanwhile among other notable Indian performances, Govind Bairagi finished fourth in the Open Laser 4.7, while Nethra Kumanan finished fifth place in Laser Radial Sailing event.