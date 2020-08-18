English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

It's been a helluva ride - Cormier posts emotional farewell to UFC

By Peter Hanson
Daniel Cormier

Las Vegas, August 18: Daniel Cormier declared it has "been a helluva ride" and paid tribute to victorious opponent Stipe Miocic in a farewell message to UFC.

The legendary Cormier took heavyweight champion Miocic the distance in Saturday's trilogy bout in Las Vegas at UFC 252 but suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

Cormier, who said his vision was impaired by a poke to the eye in the third round, insisted prior to the showdown the fight would be his last, a message he reiterated after his loss.

UFC president Dana White said he doubted the 41-year-old – a former champion in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions – would stay retired.

UFC 252 results: Miocic earns decision and defends title as main card sees three KOs

But Cormier is still sticking with his decision, writing on Twitter: "Thank you all for the love and support. Not what I wanted or expected but it is what it is.

"Congrats to @stipemiocic on a fantastic fight, was an honour and pleasure to share the octagon with you for 50 minutes. Boy did we give 'em a show every time.

"To my team: I love you all to death, you've made so many sacrifices. I hope I made you guys proud. Salina and the kids: thank you for being my motivation. To all the fans: I love you so much. You guys push me to try and be great.

"To @danawhite and the @ufc: I have loved every minute. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. Been a helluva ride, huh?"

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue