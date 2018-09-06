Looking forward to bring more medals in equestrian: Asian Games 2018 silver medallist Fouaad Mirza

Fouaad Mirza topped the dressage and cross-country qualifier with a score of 22.40 and notched up a score of 26.40 in the medal round to bring home the silver medal.

That apart, the Indian Equestrian team, comprising Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh and Fouaad Mirza, clinched the silver in the team event with a score of 126.70. The Indian team was sponsored by the Embassy Group, who provided extensive training for the riders in the build up to the Asian Games.

Fouaad was proud of his achievement for the country and praised his co-rider team, stating: "Our win is a proud moment for India. I am very lucky to be partnered with a horse like Seigneur Medicott and my co-rider team there by bringing two silver medals for the country."

Fouaad Mirza is hungry for more and was very thankful to the Embassy Group for their support.

"I am grateful to the Embassy Group, without Mr. Virwani & his team's support, this win would have only been a dream for India's Equestrian sport. I look forward to more wins and medals for India in the future," said Fouaad.

The Indian Equestrian's story at Asian Games was a success thanks to Jitu Virwani, who played a huge role in getting the team to compete in Jakarta.

Appreciating the victory at the Asian Games Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director, Embassy Group said, "We are very proud of the Indian Equestrian Team and Fouaad Mirza for having shown exemplary performance in all the Equestrian events at the Asian Games.

"At Embassy, we are passionate about the sport and we are constantly striving to bring up the sport in India with substantial monetary support, encouragement and the best in class facilities required for Equestrian training.

Virwani believes the achievement at Asian Games shows the amount of talent our country has in a relatively unknown sport and he also hopes India can do better with proper organization.

"This win goes on to show the true potential of this sport, and the talent in our country. It also reiterates that we can win many more medals if Indian sport is better organised," added Virwani.

Source: Press Release