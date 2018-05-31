CAS dismisses Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter's appeal; 4x100m Olympic gold with Bolt void

Carter and his 4x100 metre team-mates – including Usain Bolt – were told to hand back their gold medals after the 32-year-old was found guilty of doping following reanalysis on a sample.

In February 2017, Carter appealed against the disqualification of his squad but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed his case and confirmed the IOC Disciplinary Panel's original decision will stand.

A CAS statement read: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed the appeal filed by the Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter against the decision issued on 25 January 2017 by the International Olympic Committee Disciplinary Panel in which he was found to have committed an antidoping rule violation during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

"Accordingly, the IOC DP decision to disqualify Nesta Carter and the Jamaican men's 4x100m relay team from the race held at the Beijing Games in which they achieved the gold medal is confirmed.

"The Panel concluded that the reanalysis of Nesta Carter’s sample collected following the race at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games confirmed the presence of methylhexaneamine and that it could not accept any of the arguments raised by Nesta Carter contending that the test results should be ignored or the IOC DP decision should otherwise be overturned for certain alleged failures.

"Finally, the CAS Panel noted that this case was strictly limited to the consequences related to the Beijing Games and issues linked with fault or negligence are not relevant since sanctions such as ineligibility or disqualification from other events were not at stake here."

Source: OPTA