Record-breaking Thompson 'was due for a big night'

Thompson had not been at his brilliant best in the first seven matches of the season, averaging just 15.1 points while shooting just 13.9 per cent from three-point range.

The Warriors swingman returned to form in emphatic fashion at United Center, breaking team-mate Stephen Curry's record for triples in a game and scoring an astonishing 52 points in just over 26 minutes on court.

"I just knew I was due for a big night," Thompson said. "I just knew it."

He can keep the beardpic.twitter.com/74lkajbM8p — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 30, 2018

Asked about being in the zone, he said: "It's the best feeling. Something I haven't felt in the first six, seven games. To snap out of a slump with the record, I couldn't ask for a better way to do it.

"And I'm just going to continue this momentum on Wednesday, and it's one of the best feelings in basketball when you touch the ball and feel like it's going in every time."

The Warriors were just one three-pointer short of the NBA record, but set a new franchise best of 24.

Thompson said his team-mates must take great credit for his historic exploits.

"I really believe, I don't know if I would have been able to break the records I have got in my past, just like tonight, without the system I play in or the team I'm with or the guys I play with," Thompson said.

"Because they knew even before I went out for the second half. Steph looked at the box score and said, 'Go get it'. And that just shows you the unselfishness that is within him.

"Same with KD and Draymond and DJ and everyone else that was out there on the floor trying to find me and get me good looks."