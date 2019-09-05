Sony Pictures Sports Network launches Hindi commentary for marquee UFC events

This initiative will offer millions of viewers across India the opportunity to watch the best MMA fighters inside UFC's world-famous Octagon in English on SONY TEN 2 and in Hindi on SONY TEN 3.

One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier, will have a special guest from India in attendance. On the invitation of Sony Pictures Sports Network and UFC, Bollywood actor and youth icon Varun Dhawan will visit the United Arab Emirates for UFC 242 taking place at The Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on 7th September 2019.

Varun Dhawan, one of the most successful leading actors in Bollywood currently, has been lauded for his method acting and dancing skills. Apart from his deep-rooted passion for acting, Varun Dhawan has often spoken about his love for combat sports, especially UFC.

A passionate follower of UFC for many years, he has even incorporated mixed martial arts (MMA) into his workout sessions. In the build-up to the mega event, Varun Dhawan will appear in a special on-air campaign for SPSN, "UFC - As Real as It Gets" where he will be seen showcasing his adulation for UFC with its real fights, real sacrifice and real glory on the SPSN channels.

"UFC 242 on SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 3 channels is an unmissable event for any combat sports fan featuring a dynamite fight card with some of the biggest names in MMA. Having been a huge fan of UFC for years, to watch the fights live, just a few feet away from the Octagon is going to be a mind-blowing experience that I am really looking forward to."

UFC 242 is among the most anticipated UFC events of the year and will feature a championship unification bout between undefeated UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov and the interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier in the main event.

The event will also feature top UFC athletes Edson Barboza, Paul Felder, Islam Makhachev and many more. Viewers can catch the high-octane action between these modern-day gladiators on SONY TEN 2 channels in English and SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi on 7th September 2019, 11 30 PM IST onwards.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited also was delighted with the involvement of Dhawan.

"We are delighted that India's youth icon and known UFC fan, Varun Dhawan, is attending one of the biggest combat sports events of 2019, UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi."

"The following for UFC has grown over the years and our objective is to reach out to every combat sports fan in the country through our programming initiatives," he added.

"The launch of the live Hindi commentary will not only strengthen our reach across markets but also serve our viewers by giving them the option to watch the highly anticipated UFC 242 and other marquee UFC events in English or Hindi on Sony Pictures Sports Network."

Watch UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live and exclusive on Saturday, September 7, 2019 on SONY TEN 2 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels from 11:30 PM IST.