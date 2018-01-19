UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou fight card and schedule

Bengaluru, January 19: The Ultimate Fighting Championship arrives in Boston as TD Garden is all set to witness two title fights in the first pay-per-view of the year - UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou on Saturday (January 20).

In one of the most anticipated fights, Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his belt against Francis Ngannou in main event, while Daniel Cormier meets Volkan Oezdemir for the Light Heavyweight championship in the co-main event.

The Nigerian Ngannou is currently one of the promising stars in MMA and stopped top challenger Alistair Overeem in his last contest by a sick knockout, however, Miocic is an experienced champ and is very close to breaking UFC record for most heavyweight title defences.

In the co-headliner, Cormier starts favourite against the division's rising Oezdemir, but the Swiss star has shown devastating power and holds a significant height advantage over the champ.

Also on the main card, Featherweight knockout artists Calvin Kattar and Shane Burgos collide, light heavyweights Gian Villante and Francimar Barroso lock horn, and the main card opener is a bantamweight showdown between Rob Font and Thomas Almeida.

When and where is UFC 220?

The event is on Saturday, January 20 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, meaning it will be shown on Sunday (January 21) in India.

How can I watch UFC 220 in India?

The main card will be shown live in India via Sony TEN 3 and TEN 3HD on Sunday (January 21) from 8.30 AM (IST) onwards. While the prelims can be streamed via UFC Fight Pass from 5.30 AM (IST) onwards.

Programming Alert🇮🇳:



UFC 220 will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 3 SD & HD instead of Sony ESPN. Watch all the action live on Sunday at 8:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/OIfkCtfgq5 — UFC India (@UFCIndia) January 19, 2018

Check out the scheduled fight card of UFC 220 below:

Main Card (Sony ESPN)

1. Heavyweight title bout: Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Francis Ngannou

2. Light Heavyweight title bout: Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Volkan Oezdemir

3. Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar vs. Shane Burgos

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Francimar Barroso

5. Bantamweight bout: Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

1. Featherweight bout: Kyle Bochniak vs. Brandon Davis

2. Welterweight bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi

3. Flyweight bout: Dustin Ortiz vs. Alexandre Pantoja

4. Featherweight bout: Dan Ige vs. Julio Arce

5. Featherweight bout: Enrique Barzola vs. Matt Bessette

6. Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Gleison Tibau