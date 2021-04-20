UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 fight card, date, start time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, April 20: The Ultimate Fighting Championship welcomes back live audience this weekend in UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 event which will be headlined by three title fights.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will rematch with No.4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal, while UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will take on former strawweight champion and No.1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade in the co-main event.

In the third title bout on the card, the incredibly provoking return of UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili sees her in her second title defense against No.1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas.

Also on the main card, No. 9 ranked middleweight contender Uriah Hall takes on former champion and No. 11 ranked Chris Weidman in a rematch more than 10 years in the making.

And in the potential main card opener, former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 6 ranked contender Anthony Smith hopes to stop the momentum of No. 13 ranked Jimmy Crute.

In the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Alex Oliveira, Randy Brown, Dwight Grant, Karl Roberson and Brendan Allen among other MMA talents in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 261:

Venue, Date, Timings and Telecast Information When and where is UFC 261 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (April 24) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (April 25) morning. What time does UFC 261 start? The early preliminary card starts at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, April 24) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 25), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, April 24) | 1 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 25). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, April 24) | 3 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 25). Where and how to watch or stream UFC 261 in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and can also streamed using a premium Sony LIV subscription. FIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT WEEEEEEEEK!!!! I can’t wait for this Saturday Night!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HJH2TeAnNz — danawhite (@danawhite) April 19, 2021 UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 Fight Card (As it stands) Main Card 1. Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal 2. Women's Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs. Rose Namajunas 3. Women's Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Andrade 4. Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman 5. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute Preliminary Card 1. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown 2. Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic 3. Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen 4. Featherweight bout: Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly Early Preliminary Card 1. Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad 2. Lightweight bout: Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu 3. Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina 4. Women's Strawweight bout: Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi "April 24th is going to be #AndStill..." 🏆



[ #UFC261 Countdown | Monday on ESPNews ] pic.twitter.com/KT1MkZkLS7 — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2021 Main Event: Usman vs Masvidal Talking Points •Kamaru Usman has his sights set on securing his fourth title defense by proving his first win over Masvidal was no fluke. ◦UFC welterweight champion ◦No. 2 men's pound-for-pound ◦Eight wins by knockout, one via submission ◦On 17-fight win streak ◦Holds wins over Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley and Rafael Dos Anjos •Jorge Masvidal aims to even the score with Usman and capture the UFC welterweight championship. ◦No. 4 ranked welterweight contender ◦16 wins by knockout, two via submission ◦Eight first-round finishes ◦Fastest KO in UFC history vs. Ben Askren (five seconds) ◦Also holds wins over Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone and Darren Till Who do you believe? 🏆



[ #UFC261 Countdown | Monday on ESPNews ] pic.twitter.com/BK9H5Pwtix — UFC (@ufc) April 15, 2021 Co-main Event: Shevchenko vs Andrade Talking Points •Valentina Shevchenko hopes to add another former UFC champion to her resume and prove she is undoubtedly the top women's flyweight in the world. ◦UFC women's flyweight champion ◦No. 2 women's pound-for-pound ◦Seven wins by submission, six via KO ◦On six-fight win streak ◦Holds stoppage wins over Katlyn Chookagian, Jessica Eye and Priscila Cachoeira •Jessica Andrade vies to become only the second female fighter in UFC history to win titles in two separate divisions. ◦No. 1 ranked women's flyweight contender and former strawweight champion ◦No. 5 women's pound-for-pound ◦Eight wins by KO, seven via submission ◦Nine first-round finishes ◦Holds wins over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Tecia Torres and Claudia We're counting down to #UFC261 this Saturday...



📺 https://t.co/YyhJbDa4he pic.twitter.com/jCWhh75uCB — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 19, 2021 Third featured title bout: Zhang vs Namajunas Talking Points •Zhang Weili looks to take out another high-profile former titleholder to continue her run at the top of the strawweight division. ◦UFC women's strawweight champion ◦No. 3 women's pound-for-pound ◦Ten wins by KO, seven via submission ◦On 21-fight win streak ◦Holds wins over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Tecia Torres and Jessica Aguilar •Rose Namajunas aims to become the first fighter to defeat Zhang in almost eight years to reclaim the 115-pound belt. ◦No. 1 ranked UFC women's strawweight ◦No. 4 women's pound-for-pound ◦Six wins by submission, one via knockout ◦Four first-round finishes ◦Holds wins over Joanna Jedrzejczyk (twice), Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant