UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 fight card, date, start time in India and where to watch

Venue, Date, Timings and Telecast Information
When and where is UFC 261 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (April 24) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (April 25) morning.
What time does UFC 261 start?
The early preliminary card starts at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, April 24) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 25), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, April 24) | 1 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 25).
The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, April 24) | 3 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 25).
Where and how to watch or stream UFC 261 in India?
The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and can also streamed using a premium Sony LIV subscription.
|
UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 Fight Card (As it stands)
Main Card
1. Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal
2. Women's Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs. Rose Namajunas
3. Women's Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Andrade
4. Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman
5. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute
Preliminary Card
1. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown
2. Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic
3. Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen
4. Featherweight bout: Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly
Early Preliminary Card
1. Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad
2. Lightweight bout: Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu
3. Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina
4. Women's Strawweight bout: Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi
|
Main Event: Usman vs Masvidal Talking Points
•Kamaru Usman has his sights set on securing his fourth title defense by proving his first win over Masvidal was no fluke.
◦UFC welterweight champion
◦No. 2 men's pound-for-pound
◦Eight wins by knockout, one via submission
◦On 17-fight win streak
◦Holds wins over Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley and Rafael Dos Anjos
•Jorge Masvidal aims to even the score with Usman and capture the UFC welterweight championship.
◦No. 4 ranked welterweight contender
◦16 wins by knockout, two via submission
◦Eight first-round finishes
◦Fastest KO in UFC history vs. Ben Askren (five seconds)
◦Also holds wins over Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone and Darren Till
|
Co-main Event: Shevchenko vs Andrade Talking Points
•Valentina Shevchenko hopes to add another former UFC champion to her resume and prove she is undoubtedly the top women's flyweight in the world.
◦UFC women's flyweight champion
◦No. 2 women's pound-for-pound
◦Seven wins by submission, six via KO
◦On six-fight win streak
◦Holds stoppage wins over Katlyn Chookagian, Jessica Eye and Priscila Cachoeira
•Jessica Andrade vies to become only the second female fighter in UFC history to win titles in two separate divisions.
◦No. 1 ranked women's flyweight contender and former strawweight champion
◦No. 5 women's pound-for-pound
◦Eight wins by KO, seven via submission
◦Nine first-round finishes
◦Holds wins over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Tecia Torres and Claudia
|
Third featured title bout: Zhang vs Namajunas Talking Points
•Zhang Weili looks to take out another high-profile former titleholder to continue her run at the top of the strawweight division.
◦UFC women's strawweight champion
◦No. 3 women's pound-for-pound
◦Ten wins by KO, seven via submission
◦On 21-fight win streak
◦Holds wins over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Tecia Torres and Jessica Aguilar
•Rose Namajunas aims to become the first fighter to defeat Zhang in almost eight years to reclaim the 115-pound belt.
◦No. 1 ranked UFC women's strawweight
◦No. 4 women's pound-for-pound
◦Six wins by submission, one via knockout
◦Four first-round finishes
◦Holds wins over Joanna Jedrzejczyk (twice), Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant