UFC Fight Night 128: Barboza vs. Lee fight card and TV schedule

The event is set to be headlined by Edson Barboza taking on Kevin Lee in a lightweight bout, while a featherweight showdown between Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson is set to take the co-main event slot.

The Octagon returns to Atlantic City on April 22nd👊#UFCAC pic.twitter.com/P4AR0KoJ2A — UFC India (@UFCIndia) April 17, 2018

As far as the main event is concerned, both men are coming off losses. Barboza lost via decision to Khabib Nurmagamedov in UFC 219, while Lee lost to Tony Ferguson via submission in the third round of the interim lightweight title bout in UFC 216. This time around both the athletes will look to bounce back to try and get right back in the title hunt with a victory.

Meanwhile in the co-main event, both Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson are on the back of submission defeats to Brian Ortega. This will be rematch from four years ago between the pair where Edgar stopped Swanson via submission in the final minute of the fifth round.

The undercard also features some must-see fights, including Welsh star Brett Johns stepping up in quality against Aljamain Sterling and a middleweight scrap between David Branch and Thiago Santos. Plus, we also have Chase Sherman taking on Justin Willis in a heavyweight bout and a lightweight bout between Jim Miller and Dan Hooker to round off the main card.

In the prelims we are set to see the likes of Ryan LaFlare and Alex Garcia fight in the welterweight headline. Plus, we will also see Corey Anderson and Patrick Cummins finally battle after their UFC 217 fight was cancelled.

This is why @EdsonBarbozaJr is human highlight reel.



This is your Knockout of the Week👊 #UFCAC pic.twitter.com/tfaUb2wT5y — UFC India (@UFCIndia) April 18, 2018

When is UFC Fight Night Barboza vs Lee?

The event is on Saturday (April 21) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

How to watch UFC Atlantic City in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live at 7.30 AM IST on Sunday (April 22), while the preliminary card can be streamed via UFC Fight Pass from 4.30 AM IST.

The @MoTownPhenom is ready to start his journey to the Lightweight title.#UFCAC pic.twitter.com/74iFD0nwds — UFC India (@UFCIndia) April 19, 2018

Check out the scheduled fight card of UFC Atlantic City:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee

2. Featherweight bout: Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson

3. Heavyweight bout: Chase Sherman vs. Justin Willis

4. Middleweight bout: David Branch vs. Thiago Santos

5. Bantamweight bout: Aljamain Sterling vs. Brett Johns

6. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Dan Hooker

Preliminary card

1. Welterweight bout: Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Garcia

2. Flyweight bout: Magomed Bibulatov vs. Ulka Sasaki

3. Welterweight bout: Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Luan Chagas

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins

5. Women's Bantamweight bout: Leslie Smith vs. Aspen Ladd

6. Bantamweight bout: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Ricky Simon

7. Welterweight bout: Tony Martin vs. Keita Nakamura