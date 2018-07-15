UFC Fight Night 133 results: Dos Santos outworks Ivanov on Octagon return

In the main event of UFC Boise, the former heavyweight champion Dos Santos took the bout to five-rounds and earned the points across the board to pick up a decision win. Dos Santos is back in the win column after a title-fight loss to now-former champ Stipe Miocic at UFC 211 14 months ago. While, Ivanov's five-fight win streak was snapped after the loss.

In the co-main event, Sage Northcutt who had shaky start in his fight with Zak Ottow, rallied in the second for a big knockout. Northcutt finished Ottow with punches to get the stoppage at the 3:13 mark of the second round.

What a comeback! After being knocked down, @sagenorthcutt gets the KO victory. pic.twitter.com/L7qANSeeDR — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 15, 2018

In the women's bantamweight bout that opened the main card, former title challenger Cat Zingano is back in the win column for the first time in nearly four years. Thanks to takedowns that set a company record for a women's bantamweight fight, Zingano took a unanimous decision from Marion Reneau with a pair of 30-27 scores and a 30-26.

Next up, in a featherweight bout, Chad Mendes returned with a vengeance after a two-year suspension and more than 30 months since his last fight to pick up the win. Mendes took out Myles Jury with a big first-round TKO after connecting a huge left hand and a dozen follow-up punches later on the canvas to finish the fight at the 2:52 mark.

Followed that was a welterweight bout, which showcased one of the more rare knockouts you will see in MMA, Niko Price pounded Randy Brown to sleep. Price was just past a troublesome moment against Brown after eating some strikes on the ground, but when he was able to press Brown to the fence with his left leg, he then landed a half-dozen strikes with his left hand to earn the stoppage as Brown was unconscious.

Niko Price is one bad dude! 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q9b7YIR8Vw — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 15, 2018

Later, Dennis Bermudez used a steady takedown game to grind out Rick Glenn in a featherweight, but the latter escaped with a split decision. Glenn beat Bermudez with a 30-27 tally and a 29-28. Bermudez now has lost four straight - and three in a row by split decision.

Earlier in the preliminary card, there were wins for Alejandro Perez, Alex Volkanovski, Said Nurmagomedov, Raoni Barcelos, Liz Carmouche, Mark De La Rosa and Jessica Aguilar in their respective bouts.

Raoni Barcelos hands out a little five-piece to get the TKO win 👀. pic.twitter.com/fhouxFHNap — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 15, 2018

Here are the final results of the night:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Junior Dos Santos defeated Blagoy Ivanov by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

2. Welterweight bout: Sage Northcutt defeated Zak Ottow by knockout (punches) - Round 2, 3:13

3. Featherweight bout: Rick Glenn defeated Dennis Bermudez by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Welterweight bout: Niko Price defeated Randy Brown by knockout (punches) - Round 2, 1:09

5. Featherweight bout: Chad Mendes defeated Myles Jury by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 2:52

6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Cat Zingano defeated Marion Reneau by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Alejandro Perez defeated Eddie Wineland by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Featherweight bout: Alex Volkanovski defeated Darren Elkins by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Flyweight bout: Said Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Scoggins by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Featherweight bout: Raoni Barcelos defeated Kurt Holobaugh by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 1:29

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Liz Carmouche defeated Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

6. Flyweight bout: Mark De La Rosa defeated Elias Garcia by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 2:00

7. Women's Strawweight bout: Jessica Aguilar defeated Jodie Esquibel by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)