UFC induct Bruce Connal to Hall of Fame Class of 2018

The 2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place later this year on July 5 in Las Vegas and the event will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

Bruce Connal, UFC Television Producer, was inducted to the UFC Contributor's wing of the UFC Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/qHGQAmF31n — MMA mania (@mmamania) April 8, 2018

The UFC President Dana White saw Connal as a friend and lauded his talent in production.

"Bruce was a close friend to all of us here at UFC and he was also one of the most talented television producers I've ever seen," said White.

"Bruce did an amazing job producing the most successful events in UFC history and he will be sorely missed. I'm thrilled that his family is here with us tonight at UFC 223, and we're looking forward to having them join us in Las Vegas to celebrate Bruce's life and career when we induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2018."

We love you Brucey pic.twitter.com/DbH7lAfSXQ — Zach Candito (@ZachCandito) March 4, 2018

New Yorker Bruce was raised in Old Greenwich, Connecticut and attended Ithaca (NY) College. After his graduation in 1979, Bruce briefly worked at NBC Sports before he joined ESPN as one of the network's first associate producers.

During his tenure at ESPN, Connal led a team of producers who played a critical role in launching numerous shows that covered a wide range of sports that included the College World Series, Sunday Night Baseball and the NHL, to name a few.

After an impressive run with ESPN, Bruce played a pivotal role with the television production company, Concom, which began directing UFC Pay-Per-View events at UFC 17: Redemption, which took place on May 15, 1998 at the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama.

Over the next 19 years (1998 - 2018), Bruce led the production of more than 300 UFC televised events, including the largest and most successful in UFC history.

"Bruce was an amazing friend, husband, father and member of the Zuffa family whose presence will be greatly missed," UFC Executive Vice President of Operations and Production Craig Borsari said.

"Bruce's influence on our live event production over the past two decades has played a vital role in shaping how millions of fans watch UFC events. We're honored to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2018."

Connal is survived by his mother, Mathilde, wife Karen and children, Tyler, Carly and Trevor. Bruce was 61 years old.

The remaining inductees of the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2018 will be announced in the coming weeks leading to the 7th Annual UFC International Fight Week, which takes place from July 3 through Saturday, July 7 in Las Vegas.

The other potential candidates are MMA luminaries such as Jeff Blatnick, Bob Meyrowitz, and Joe Silva.

Source: UFC Press Release