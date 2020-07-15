English
Adesanya urges White to make bout with 'inflated balloon animal' Costa in New Zealand

By Peter Hanson
Israel Adesanya wants Paulo Costa fight in New Zealand
Israel Adesanya wants Paulo Costa fight in New Zealand

Las Vegas, July 15: Israel Adesanya has pleaded with Dana White to book a bout with "inflated balloon animal" Paulo Costa in New Zealand.

UFC middleweight champion Adesanya is one of the company's biggest rising stars and has been on a collision course for some time with Costa, who was slated to face his rival earlier this year before a biceps injury put paid to that fight.

President White stated a bout has not been booked yet as he focuses on UFC's 'Fight Island' dates but spoke about the possibility of hosting fights in New Zealand, where the chance to have a crowd in attendance is a luring prospect given the country's lack of coronavirus cases.

Nigeria-born New Zealander Adesanya is keen to settle the score with Costa in familiar surroundings.

"That's a no brainer," Adesanya told Newshub. "100 per cent. F*** yeah.

"I have to headline Spark Arena before my career is over and to defend my title there against this inflated balloon animal, that'd be beautiful."

He added of White: "He's a smart man. I'm pretty sure they miss that gate money, so they'll definitely want to bring it down to New Zealand. I miss that gate money too.

"Don't you like gate money, Dana? Merchandise money and then pay-per-view money all around the world?

"We're one of the first in the western world to have crowds because we've dealt so well with this whole COVID-19 business. I was at the Blues game about three weeks ago. We're going to have King in the Ring this weekend.

"If you want a crowd and things to go back to the way they used to be, New Zealand would be a good starting place.

"Dana, make it happen."

Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
