Arjun Maini joins team HRT for Asian Le Mans Series

Alternating at the wheel of the #6 car, with its striking blue and yellow livery, will be Hubert Haupt (GER), Arjun Maini (IND) and Rory Penttinen (FIN). The first race of the season gets underway on Saturday (February 12) at Dubai Autodrome.

The calendar for the Asian Le Mans Series comprises four races. The opening weekend in Dubai (12th to 13th February) sees the teams contest two four-hour races. One week later (19th to 20th February), the series moves to Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi for another two four-hour races.

This year's field features 37 cars, 23 of which - more than ever before - will line up in the GT class. The teams will not only be battling it out for the title in the Asian Le Mans Series, but each class winner will also be rewarded with a starting place at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In Rory Penttinen, HRT has acquired a wealth of experience in the Asian Le Mans Series: The Finn started every one of the races in 2021, winning the Team and Driver titles in the LMP3 class. He will share the cockpit with team owner Hubert Haupt, with Arjun Maini being the third driver: Like Penttinen, the 24 years-old Indian, who drove in the DTM last year, will be making his race debut for Haupt Racing Team in Dubai.

Hubert Haupt, team owner Haupt Racing Team / HRT #6 said, "I am already hugely looking forward to the Asian Le Mans Series. Four races in two weekends in the Emirates - it is going to be great. The series also offers us a good opportunity to get closer to the organisers, ACO. A start at the 24 Hours of Le Mans could be interesting for us in 2024."

Arjun Maini, on joining as driver HRT #6 said, "I am really pleased to be driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 again in the Asian Le Mans Series and to be doing so for an established team like HRT. We have a strong line-up, so we will hopefully be able to produce some strong performances. I Have great memories of the tracks at Dubai and Abu Dhabi where I have driven in earlier Championships and am really looking forward to capitalise on my previous experiences of Endurance racing in Asia and Europe. "

Rory Penttinen, driver HRT #6 added, "I have very fond memories of the Asian Le Mans Series, as last year's victory in the LMP3 class was one of my biggest successes as a racing driver. I would now like to repeat that in the GT class with Hubert and Arjun. With a bit of luck and a top performance, we can do it."

Ulrich Fritz, Managing Director of Haupt Racing Team claimed, "This is our first time competing in the Asian Le Mans Series, and we will be up against some strong opposition in the GT class. Despite this, we have high hopes, particularly as we have enjoyed great success at Dubai Autodrome in the past. We will work very hard to add to that success now."

