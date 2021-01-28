Mumbai Falcons' Jehan Daruvala and Kush Maini launch Formula 3 Asian Championship campaign on January 29

After unveiling the team's livery on Thursday (January 28), which proudly incorporates the colours of the Indian Tricolour, the two young racers expressed their delight at being pitted against a world-class field in the continent's premier International Single Seater Championship.

"We have prepared very well for this and are thrilled about the way the cars have turned out. We are particularly excited about racing for an Indian team and are looking forward to the challenge." Jehan Daruvala, an F2 and F3 race winner, said.

"We raced against each other as kids in karting and now, after 12 years, we are racing as teammates. It's amazing. We are going to make India proud," Kush Maini, runner-up in the BRDC F3 Championship, declared.

Daruvala and Maini will have their task cut, though, with a number of talented young racers, most of whom have links with F1 teams, in fray. They include big names like Dino Beganovic (Swedish-born) of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Guanyu Zhou (China) and Williams Junior Roy Nissany (French-born) of Renault F1's Junior drivers and Ayumu Iwasa (Japan) and Daruvala himself of Red Bull's Juniors.

Round 1 will take place at the Dubai Autodrome and will see 23 racers from 17 different nationalities competing for honours. Mumbai Falcons, incidentally, will become the first full-fledged 2-car all-Indian Team to compete in it.

Indian racing fans can watch the Championship races live on Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited YouTube Channel at 5 pm on Friday, and 12 pm and 5 pm on Saturday.

Moid Tungekar, CEO of Mumbai Falcons, said, "We are looking at raising the profile of motorsport in India. Our racers can be at the very top and we are sure that Jehan and Kush will inspire many more to take up the sport."

Race Timings (Indian Standard Time)

Race 1 - 5 pm on Friday

Race 2 - 12 pm on Saturday

Race 3 - 5 pm on Saturday

