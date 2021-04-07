WrestleMania Week: Highlights from WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 ceremony

The Class Of 2020 were lined up, first to deliver their speeches.

– The 1st inductee of Hall of Fame night was former WWE Champion JBL - John Bradshaw Layfield.

JBL recalled his legendary rivalry with Eddie Guerrero mentioning that he wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the late great. He also thanked Attitude Era partner and good friend Ron Simmons.

JBL wanted to have more moments in the ring with Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker touring with the roster. He finished by channeling his inner Wrestling God moniker.

- The 2nd Inductee was “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith whose award was accepted by his son, Davey Boy Smith Jr. He said that this induction wouldn’t have happened without the support of the fans.

- The 3rd Inductee of the night was Jushin “Thunder” Liger, who made a virtual appearance from Japan. He delivered a short speech in Japanese and thanked the fans for the support.

– William Shatner was the 4th Inductee, as part of the Celebrity Wing. He also made a virtual appearance, lasting only for a minute.

– Legacy Wing inductees for the WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020 were revealed after this as follows:

♦ Ray “The Crippler” Stevens

♦ Brickhouse Brown

♦ “Dr. Death” Steve Williams

♦ Baron Michele Leone

♦ Gary Hart

- The Bella Twins - Nikki & Brie Bella were inducted, next as they talked about entering WWE with Diva Search reality show while they now have Total Divas and Total Bellas shows dedicated to their personal lives.

Nikki thanked a lot of people, including step-father & WWE Official John Laurinaitis and ex-boyfriend John Cena, for teaching her a lot about the wrestling business.

They wrapped their speech by mentioning that their kids will come to WWE in about 18 years from now.

- Titus O’Neil received the Warrior Award, next.

– The final inductees for the WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020 were nWo. Hollywood Hulk Hogan came out with the Big Gold Belt and nWo spray-painted on it. Sean Waltman gave his speech, first congratulating Eric Bischoff on his Hall of Fame induction.

Scott Hall then gave his speech mentioning how his career reached the peak during his run in the nWo. Kevin Nash noted how the fans are still excited for the nWo signings and T-Shirts.

Hulk Hogan added that the nWo is still as hot as it was in the 90s. He then jokingly said that the nWo World Title is the real Heavyweight Title, which should be defended after the main events of WrestleMania 37 Night One & Two.

Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton hosted the 2021 edition of WWE Hall of Fame

– The 1st inductee of the 2021 class was former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam who mentioned how a lot of people tried to change him but per the advice of The Iron Sheik, he didn't listen to anyone as people don’t know what they’re talking about.

RVD also thanked fellow ECW Legend Sabu for filling him up with confidence and help him become a better wrestler.

– The 2nd inductee was Molly Holly who thanked WWE crew members without whom these global productions wouldn’t be possible.

– The 3rd inductee was former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali who gave his short speech virtually from Punjab, India emphasizing how he was the first wrestler from the subcontinent to get signed by WWE.

– The 4th inductee was Ozzy Osbourne, who got inducted through the Celebrity Wing. His virtual speech was all about the fans who are the keys to keep the product alive.

– Legacy Wing inductees for the WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021 were revealed to be:

♦ Dick The Bruiser

♦ Pez Whatley

♦ Buzz Sawyer

♦ Ethel Johnson

♦ Paul Boesch

– The next Hall of Fame inductee was former WCW President Eric Bischoff who was told to take only 3 minutes to deliver his speech.

Bischoff thanked the star powers of the wrestling business, who have made pro-wrestling one of the best entertainment platforms in the world. He ended his speech by thanking the fans from the bottom of his heart.

– WWE Employee Rich Hering got the Warrior Award next for working with the company for 51 years and counting. He’s known as the backstage “Problem Solver” in the WWE.

– The final Hall of Fame inductee of the evening was the former World Heavyweight Champion Kane whose iconic mask was placed in a glass box on the podium.

Kane mentioned how his mom loved his Isaac Yankem DDS character. He mentioned while marriages in wrestling don't last long, he’s been married to his wife for 26 years and he's very thankful for that.

The Big Red Machine thanked people like Jim Ross and Jim Cornette for his career in the WWE while he also praised WWE’s wrestlers to be the best entertainers in the world.

Kane then thanked Paul Bearer and The Undertaker before noting that the brotherhood story of Kane-Undertaker is the best story that WWE has ever produced. After thanking the fans, Kane ended his speech by doing his signature red pyro blast.