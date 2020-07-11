WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: July 10, 2020

SmackDown tag team titles were on the line on a night where Jeff Hardy also appeared as the guest on the Miz TV. Here are the results from the show that was taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Miz and John Morrison welcomed Jeff Hardy to open SmackDown and they went right after the alcohol addiction of Hardy. After some instigation, Miz proposed Hardy to fight Sheamus in a Bar Fight at Extreme Rules where he can also fight his alcoholism. Hardy accepted but attacked both Miz and Morrison inside the ring.

Jeff Hardy wanted to fight, right there and The Miz turned out to be his opponent in the opening contest. He executed the atomic drop followed by the basement dropkick to take control. While going for the Swanton Bomb, Hardy was distracted by Sheamus who appeared with a beer glass in hand. Miz tried to roll Hardy up for the win but Hardy countered and schoolboy-ed his opponent to get the win.

Sasha Banks and Bayley competed against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a tag team match where Cross missed a tornado DDT attempt. But she soon came up with a neck breaker for a near fall. But Sasha thwarted Bliss against the barrier to distract Cross as Bayley rolled her up from behind to pick up the win.

The first-ever Karaoke ShowDown went down on SmackDown with the participants being Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Tamina Snuka, and Naomi under the officiation of Jey Uso. Each of the ladies sang a song after which Uso asked for the audience's reaction. Naomi got the loudest pop to become the winner. Lacey then decked Naomi from the match to start a brawl.

This led to a singles contest on SmackDown with Lacey Evans competing against Naomi who was in control with her quick kicks. Naomi eventually sent Evans outside the ring who had some words with Brooke before attacking her.

Evans also attacked Tamina to start a chaos around the ring as the match got disqualified. The officials came out to separate the ladies.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles were on the line in the main event match where Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura challenged The New Day. Cesaro and Nakamura tried to double-team on Kofi forcing Big E to enter the ring and stop them.

This insinuated a brawl inside the ring as the referee had to call the match off. Cesaro and Nakamura rammed Kofi into the barrier to neutralize him. They then put Big E through a table debris structure to stand tall and end the show.