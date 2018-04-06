WWE Rumour: Conor McGregor to appear at Wrestlemania 34

This man has quite a bad blood with the WWE Superstars in the past which is quite organic. From that perspective, a natural heat is present for him from the WWE roster. So, we can only imagine in which capacity, it might be happening. But, there's no doubt this would blow the roof off the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

By making an appearance with Ronda Rousey in a match against the WWE authorities, the biggest show of the year would be more mainstream than ever. Now, if you add Conor McGregor into the mix, the WWE programming on April 8th could reach to the largest audience around the globe.

The speculation of the Notorious One appearing at Wrestlemania 34 was predicted by a renowned betting site, Oddschecker. It is to be noted that this is the same source that hinted Manchester City to win the EPL, this year. They have made major other bold predictions regarding the 'show of shows' which includes McGregor's appearance.

The spokesperson from the source, George Elek stated that there's a 7/4 chance to witness the UFC superstar in the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world. Here's what the Elek had to say,

"As with any WrestleMania, one of the biggest talking point is which celebrities and sports stars will turn up on the night. One of the more vocal celebrities rumored to be in attendance is the Notorious Conor McGregor – and if bookies are correct – he could well be appearing on the Grandest Stage of Them All.”

To add more fuel to it, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H appeared in a recent episode of ESPN SportsCenter to declare that there's a major surprise waiting at Wrestlemania that will blow every fan's mind away. Bringing Conor McGregor to the show might be the one in-store that she was talking about.

When it comes to the world of combat sports, Conor McGregor does not need introduction. He held the UFC Lightweight Championship till last week. Before that, he also held the Featherweight Championship it also made him the only dual title-holder in the history of MMA promotion.