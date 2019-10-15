Denmark Open: Kashyap crashes out in first round

Commonwealth Games (CWG) champion Kashyap went down to Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 13-21, 12-21 in the BWF-sanctioned World Tour Super 750 tournament.

The 33-year-old had been in decent form this year. He reached the semifinals at India Open before making it to the last four at Korea Open.

But on Tuesday, Thammasin proved a tough nut to crack for him in the 38-minute encounter held at Odense Sportspark's court 2.

Top Indian players led by women's world champion PV Sindhu, CWG champion Saina Nehwal and former men's world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth are comepting in the tournament which ends on Sunday (October 20).