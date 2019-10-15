English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Denmark Open: Kashyap crashes out in first round

By
Parupalli Kashyap

Bengaluru, October 15: India's Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out in the opening round of $775,000 Badminton World Federation (BWF) Denmark Open which began in Odense on Tuesday (October 15).

Commonwealth Games (CWG) champion Kashyap went down to Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 13-21, 12-21 in the BWF-sanctioned World Tour Super 750 tournament.

The 33-year-old had been in decent form this year. He reached the semifinals at India Open before making it to the last four at Korea Open.

But on Tuesday, Thammasin proved a tough nut to crack for him in the 38-minute encounter held at Odense Sportspark's court 2.

Top Indian players led by women's world champion PV Sindhu, CWG champion Saina Nehwal and former men's world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth are comepting in the tournament which ends on Sunday (October 20).

More PARUPALLI KASHYAP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC Ranking: Kohli closes gap with Smith
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 14:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue