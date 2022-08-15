Break-up on the cards: Ravindra Jadeja to part ways with Chennai Super Kings?

Having joined Super Kings in 2012, the all-rounder has been a part of CSK’s rich history, playing an eminent role throughout the years. But last season saw Jadeja’s relationship with the team turn sour.

Earlier there were reports suggesting the all-rounder was set to part with the Super Kings, and fresh reports suggest that the India all-rounder has listed himself in the IPL trading window as will be open to offers from new franchises.

At the start of the 2022 edition of the IPL, MS Dhoni had handed over the captaincy reigns to Jadeja. But with the team registering one of their worst-ever starts, Jadeja was removed from captaincy, with Dhoni taking over once again.

Following this, the Super Kings all-rounder has been on the outs with the club. According to a report in Times of India, since the end of last season, Jadeja has been completely out of touch with the Chennai franchise and a break-up is inevitable!

Though no official comment has been made by either party, the markings have been there for everyone to see. After being injured during the 2022 edition of the IPL, the India all-rounder underwent rehab in NCA, but though he was still with the team, CSK never gave any official update about the all-rounder’s injury or recovery. Not only did the club not provide any update, Jadeja’s sudden departure from the camp due to injury sparked rumours of the rift and that set the ball rolling.

Furthermore, the discourse became even more evident, with Jadeja removing all CSK-related posts from his social media account. It would be prudent to say that it was more than a coincidence that Jadeja was the only player who wasn’t a part of the video posted by Chennai Super Kings on Dhoni’s birthdays. With so many red flags out in the open, it would be safe to say, that Jadeja’s time with the former champions has effectively come to an end, though no official confirmation has been given from either party.

As per a report in TOI, the first official indication will be when CSK get a formal proposal of trading from any other franchise. Following which, Jadeja will need to sit down with the CSK management. Will a last-ditch attempt be made by the team to retain their seasoned campaigner - maybe. But according to reports, Jadeja is set on leaving the franchise and is looking for a way out.

Having been with the team since 2012, it looks like Jadeja’s time with the Chennai Super Kings will come to a bitter end.