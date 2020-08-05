CPL 2020: Team analysis: Guyana Amazon Warriors: Strength, Weakness, Squad, Stars to watch, Prediction

Since CPL's inception in 2013, the Warriors have finished runners-up five times and third the other two times. Can they effect a turnaround in CPL 2020? MyKhel takes a ringside view of Warriors in this SWOT analysis.

1. Strength

They have a good mix of experience and youth. In Imran Tahir and Ross Taylor, the Guyana side has rich experience while players like Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford etc get the flair of youth with them. Tahir was the second highest wicket-taker in CPL 2019 with 16 wickets from 9 matches. His economy was a highly commendable 5.62. King was the top-scorer in the CPL 2019 with 496 runs from 12 matches at 55.11 with a hundred and three half-centuries. If those players click the Warriors can hope to grab the silverware for the first time after ending up as bridesmaids on more than one occasion in the last seven editions.

2. Weakness

Indeed, they have a squad that has a reassuring admixture of youth and experience. But Tahir is in the 40s and Taylor too is not young to precise. They will have to stretch all sinews this time. Also, Warriors depend heavily on local players and promising youngsters. Some of them are really untested and that could create a few hurdles for them as the tournament proceeds as their ability to stand up to pressure will be tested.

3. The Squad

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Qais Ahmad, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.

4. Stars to watch

Ross Taylor, Brandon King, Imran Tahir, Sherfane Rutherford, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer.

5. Prediction

They should once again make it to the Qualifiers.