Cricket

Cricketers flock to twitter to wish Anil Kumble

Posted By:
Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble

Bengaluru, October 17: Anil Kumble has turned 47 on Tuesday (October 17). It's just not another birthday. And he's not just another cricketer.

Kumble, owner of 956 international wickets, is one of India's finest match-winners ever. He is only behind his spin colleagues Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne in the number of wickets.

But that is not the only aspect that make Kumble a dear person to cricketers across the generations. He has been a fighter to the core and a team-man par excellence.

It reflected in the number of birthday messages he received from fellow players through twitter.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Mohammad Kaif players wished him and remembered his heroics and qualities on the field.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India courted a mild controversy after terming Anil Kumble as former team India bowler in its birthday greetings. After outrage in social media, the Board deleted the tweet and issued a fresh one acknolwedging him as former Indian skipper.

Here we take a look.

Related Articles

Story first published: Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 10:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 17, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
+ More
POLLS