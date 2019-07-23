Cricket
MS Dhoni retirement saga: Check out five Indian cricketers who retired quietly

By
Talks of retirement of Dhoni have been intensified about his imminent retirement with opinions divided sharply.
Bengaluru, July 23: MS Dhoni has skipped India's tour of West Indies to serve a two-month training period with Parachute Regiment. And the talks have been intensified about his imminent retirement with opinions divided sharply.

Some feel that the most successful Indian captain has overstayed his welcome while some others think Dhoni can be around little more time to guide Rishabh Pant. In this context, MyKhel looks at the end phase of a few Indian cricketers that did not match the glory of their career.

1. Rahul Dravid

Dravid held Indian innings together in all conditions and against all kind of bowlers. Touted as a Test specialist, Dravid also found success in ODI cricket after some initial hiccups. He is one of the very few batsmen who has managed to score more than 10000 runs in Tests and ODIs. He certainly deserved a glitzy farewell but the end came rather quietly with a press conference at the M Chinnaswamy stadium after a modest tour of Australia in 2012.

2. Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly changed the face and attitude of Indian cricket with his captaincy. He also formed a formidable opening partnership with Sachin Tendulkar in ODIs. But the final chapter of his glittering career was mired in all sort of issues with his difference with coach Greg Chappell even created fissures within the team. He had a farewell series against Australia in 2008 and made a hundred too. But Ganguly had always felt it was decision in haste and that he had another two years of cricket left in him.

3. VVS Laxman

The stylist from Hyderabad played some most memorable innings in cricketing history and that 281 against Aussies at Kolkata will always be remembered as one of the finest Test innings. But his farewell too came quietly after a modest away Test series against Australia in 2012. Laxman was selected for the home series against New Zealand but chose to retire as prompted by "inner voice." He too walked away announcing the decision in a press conference.

4. Mohinder Amarnath

The man who fought gallantly against some of the best fast bowlers in the history of the game too had an unceremonious if not fiery exit. Apart from the 1982-83-84 season, Amarnath was never really a consistent part of the Indian side. Finally, the patience ran out and he called the selectors a bunch of jokers in 1989 and exited the scene furiously. For someone who played a big part in India's 1983 World Cup triump his farewell could have been more dignified.

5. Mohammed Azharuddin

Azharuddin was a pure joy to watch when in flow and is one of the most successful Indian captains too. He was also a pioneer in ODI cricket, showing the importance of running between the wickets and fitness. But the final phase of career was anything but happy. He was banned by BCCI for his alleged role in match-fixing and went out disgraced.

Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 13:16 [IST]
