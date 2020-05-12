Cricket
MS Dhoni also gets angry! Cricketers recall instances when 'captain cool' lost his temper on the field

By

Mumbai, May 12: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is often hailed for his calm and composed nature on the field but there have been instances when even the 'captain cool' lost his temper.

Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami faced MS Dhoni's wrath while playing for the national side. While Chennai Super Kings' seamer Deepak Chahar was at the receiving end in the IPL 2019 when he bowled consecutive no-balls against Kings XI Punjab in the 19th over of the chase.

The young pacer learned quickly and bowled CSK to victory. A few days later, Dhoni was at the epicentre of extra-ordinary scenes during CSK's chase in Jaipur.

After the umpire's no-ball call was controversially over-ruled by his colleague at square-leg, Dhoni stormed onto the field from the dugout to give the umpires a piece of his mind. MSD didn't get his way, but CSK ended up winning the game.

Dhoni was an unbiased captain: R P Singh recalls selecting controversy of 2008

Over the years, Dhoni has forged a close bond with Ravindra Jadeja. Back in 2015, even Sir Jadeja got an angry stare from his skipper for not doing his job in the field. Dhoni getting furious on the cricket field only proves that the wicketkeeper-batsman is also human and he also gets affected when things did not go his way.

On Star Sports on Cricket Connected, cricket experts like Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan and Brett Lee share instances when MS Dhoni lost his cool, exclusively on the show Cricket Connected.

Dhoni's CSK teammate Mitchell Santer while talking about that game with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019 also spoke during a live Instagram session with the franchise and said the captain later apologised for that incident.

Here's what the cricketers had to say about Dhoni getting angry on the field.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir

Having played with MS Dhoni across all formats of the game, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said: "People say that they have never seen him lose his cool, but I have on a couple of times. It was during the 2007 World Cup and in other World Cups when we haven't done well. He's human and he's bound to react as well. It's absolutely fair enough to do that. Even at CSK, if there's a misfield or if someone has dropped a catch. Yes, he's cool, he's probably much cooler than the rest of the other captains. Much cooler than me for sure!"

Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan cited an example when Dhoni lost his cool during a warm-up session. Irfan said, "It was in 2006-07. During the warm-up, we had a game where the right-handed batsman would bat with the left hand and vice-versa. After we finished the warm-up, we used to get into our practice. So, during the warm-ups, there were 2 teams. Once MS Dhoni was given out which he didn't think he was. He threw his bat and made a dash to the dressing room and came late for the practice. So, he does get angry."

Brett Lee

Brett Lee

Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee said: "We want entertainers, we want people to do that and MS Dhoni is an entertainer. He never steps over the boundary. If he does, it's very rare. But we are all human as Gautam Gambhir said."

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner

Dhoni's CSK teammate Mitchell Santner while recalling the incident from IPL last year during the league game against Rajasthan Royals said, "I was probably as surprised as everyone. He (Dhoni) is so calm. But I think that shows you how committed he is to the team and how much of a family it is to him and how much it means to him to do something like that. It wasn't anger, it was just one of the umpires just stuck his hand out and you can't be going back."

Santner further said during the Instagram live with CSK, "I guess, to end up winning it was a good thing. If we had lost it, there would have been more anger flowing around. It kind of shows you how it brought everyone together. We went on to win a few after that. Those kinds of games... if you get on the right side of the result... it can help you gain momentum moving forward. It wasn't a perfect game but different people stepped up at different times."

"A little bit (talk after the game). I was out there. I obviously saw him out there. He was right next to the umpire. Obviously he knew he was not allowed to do that. He apologised straightaway. It might have flustered Stokes and gave me a good ball to hit. I am happy," he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 12:43 [IST]
