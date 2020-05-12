MS Dhoni also gets angry! Cricketers recall instances when 'captain cool' lost his temper on the field

Gautam Gambhir

Having played with MS Dhoni across all formats of the game, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said: "People say that they have never seen him lose his cool, but I have on a couple of times. It was during the 2007 World Cup and in other World Cups when we haven't done well. He's human and he's bound to react as well. It's absolutely fair enough to do that. Even at CSK, if there's a misfield or if someone has dropped a catch. Yes, he's cool, he's probably much cooler than the rest of the other captains. Much cooler than me for sure!"

Irfan Pathan

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan cited an example when Dhoni lost his cool during a warm-up session. Irfan said, "It was in 2006-07. During the warm-up, we had a game where the right-handed batsman would bat with the left hand and vice-versa. After we finished the warm-up, we used to get into our practice. So, during the warm-ups, there were 2 teams. Once MS Dhoni was given out which he didn't think he was. He threw his bat and made a dash to the dressing room and came late for the practice. So, he does get angry."

Brett Lee

Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee said: "We want entertainers, we want people to do that and MS Dhoni is an entertainer. He never steps over the boundary. If he does, it's very rare. But we are all human as Gautam Gambhir said."

Mitchell Santner

Dhoni's CSK teammate Mitchell Santner while recalling the incident from IPL last year during the league game against Rajasthan Royals said, "I was probably as surprised as everyone. He (Dhoni) is so calm. But I think that shows you how committed he is to the team and how much of a family it is to him and how much it means to him to do something like that. It wasn't anger, it was just one of the umpires just stuck his hand out and you can't be going back."

Santner further said during the Instagram live with CSK, "I guess, to end up winning it was a good thing. If we had lost it, there would have been more anger flowing around. It kind of shows you how it brought everyone together. We went on to win a few after that. Those kinds of games... if you get on the right side of the result... it can help you gain momentum moving forward. It wasn't a perfect game but different people stepped up at different times."

"A little bit (talk after the game). I was out there. I obviously saw him out there. He was right next to the umpire. Obviously he knew he was not allowed to do that. He apologised straightaway. It might have flustered Stokes and gave me a good ball to hit. I am happy," he added.