George Floyd death: KL Rahul opens up on racism, says 'sports are not governed by colour'

The deep disturbance among the black community has created a rippling effect which could also be felt in the cricketing community.

After West Indian cricketers, Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy came out in the open and urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to fight the social evil, India batsman KL Rahul has also spoken on the burning issue and reiterated that sports are not governed by colour but skill and that a person's life should be no different.

"Why do we love the sport so much? Because it is so much more than a game. It is an opportunity... An opportunity to test yourself, both physically and mentally. An opportunity to respect your teammates and opponents. But most importantly...an opportunity to unite different cultures, races and religions," said Rahul in his Instagram post.

"When you play the game, you represent humanity. Sports are not governed by colour. They are governed by skill. And life, life should be no different. Humanity can learn a thing or two from sport. On behalf of cricket community, we want to make it clear when we rock up to a pitch, we don't see 22 yards. We see unity, we see love, we see one. Whether you are black, white, brown or blue, we see one. Whether you bowl fast, slow or spin, we see one," he added further.

Earlier, Sammy took to Twitter and wrote extensively about the suffering of blacks across the world for a long time.

ICC stand up against social injustice called racism, says angry Darren Sammy

"For too long black people have suffered. I'm all the way in St Lucia and I'm frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter," Sammy wrote.

"@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens every day #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u," the two-time T20 World Cup-winning Windies captain said.

His former teammate Gayle too took to his Instagram story to open up on facing racial discrimination in cricket.