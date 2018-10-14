India record first-ever 10-wicket win over Windies, claim series 2-0: Who said and what

Virat Kohli - the winning captain

We didn't expect it to finish in three days in the morning, to be honest. They (WI) played really well to put us in a tough situation and getting 56 runs was a bonus after the situation we got ourselves into. We would have liked a much bigger lead, but again with the ball we were clinical and we needed to step up. At home where we understand the conditions very well, we know how to put the opposition under pressure and how to create that pressure. We thought the game could go onto the fifth day if the teams kept playing the way they did. We were really good today and deserved to win.

If you look at the three guys who've come in they've grabbed their opportunities really well - Vihari in England, Rishabh has been doing the job wonderfully for us in the middle and Prithvi getting the MoS in his first series was outstanding. But I would like to single out Umesh. Shardul broke down in the first spell and Umesh deserves what he's achieved in this game.

I am pleased to see how he's stepped up for us in the absence of Shami and after Shardul got injured. He keeps giving more than 100 percent every time in the field. We all are happy for him, he's worked really hard and has waited for his chance to step up for us. He is the standout performer for me in this game as far as I am concerned. It is a great luxury to have; we have a problem of plenty now, Umesh taking ten wickets here, the three bowlers who played in England and it is a headache we have. But that is a better situation to be in rather than having to find bowlers who would do the job for you.

Bowling was never the question overseas and I have always maintained that if we could bat better we could win overseas. I am pleased to see these guys taking twenty wickets. I am sure we've learnt from the last series, we applied ourselves better in India with the bat much better and we'd like to take that ahead as well. This game was tougher because to be honest, the bowlers didn't get very favourable conditions to bowl in the last game, the batters got runs and the wicket was very flat. Obviously, Jason coming in with more experience knows how to get wickets and he was very consistent. Jinks batted beautifully here, he got a great innings in Nottingham and he was a big positive for us. Rishabh batted well with him and it is something we want to see a lot more of when the team is in trouble. I want to thank the crowd as well, they were outstanding and they supported us really well.

Prithvi Shaw, Man of the Series

It was a happy moment for me and finishing the game for India means a lot for me. It is my first series, winning 2-0 and winning the Man of the Series makes it all the more special. Everyone is like a family; there is no senior or junior. It is a great journey and I am looking forward to a lot of it. I don't know what is happening next, I just want to enjoy this moment.

Umesh Yadav, Man of the Match:

First of all I would like to thank my teammates for their support. I knew that I was the only fast bowler playing and felt that I had a good chance. I just kept going for wickets and kept trying my best. We are enjoying each other's company; it is very healthy competition and keep helping each other, playing for each other and for the team.

Jason Holder, WI skipper:

A little disappointed with the way we batted in the second innings. I thought we fought our way back in the game after the fightback yesterday we tried to push forward today. But credit to India, they played commendably and did the basics better than us.

In hindsight a lot of seamers got the wicket, Umesh got ten wickets, I got a fifer and maybe Shannon got a few wickets as well and an extra seamer would have helped. It didn't spin as much as we'd expected it to. We need to apply ourselves more, need to give ourselves a better chance with the bat - bat deep after getting set in. Personally, I am in a good head space at the moment; I am playing good cricket and try working hard on my game while playing through aches and pains. I love playing Test cricket and it is my favourite format. I enjoy coming here and putting up a good performance.

Ravi Shastri, India Coach

A lot of positives for us. When we are playing at home it's easy to get complacent and get carried away. We wanted to develop on all the good habits by being professional and closing out the sessions. When you lose one fast bowler, you have another one who stands up and takes 10 wickets. He (Umesh) sat on the bench for four Tests in England. But he grabbed the opportunity presented to him, so really happy for Umesh. It's been done only four times (10-wicket haul by Indian pacers at home). Kapil did it, remember Javagal did it once. Umesh has given us a selection headache and I like this headache. He (Shaw) is born to play cricket. He's been playing since the age of 8 in the maidans of Mumbai, you can see all that hard work showing. He's a spectator's delight. There's a bit of Sachin there, a bit of Viru in him and when he walks - there's a bit of Lara as well. I think Rahul will be fine. Probably he's thinking too hard about his game. He just needs to relax, he's a world class player. When he gets in, it's difficult to stop him. Pant is another such youngster. He's such a good batsman and is good with the gloves as well. We have to go on according to the present form for team selection (when asked about Pant or Saha) in Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane

It was good fun (on the partnership with Pant), I was trying to control him yesterday, but it was hard. We knew one good partnership would put them (West Indies) down. It was good that he played within himself. I wanted to bat long, this innings helped me a lot. I wanted to create some good habits, just wanted to spend some time.

Throughout the series, we played well, everyone batted well. Credit to Umesh, he bowled really well, 6 wickets in the first innings, four in the second, he bowled wonderfully well.

Rishabh Pant

It has been a good experience for me playing Test cricket. The team is very helpful, everyone is helping me to grow in terms of batting and keeping. I think about that only a little (on missing out of his ton), I need to convert these into hundreds in the future. My goal is to keep playing for a long time for the country.

Clinical performance by #TeamIndia to win this Test Series. Congratulations @y_umesh on another fine effort in the 2nd innings to bag your 10 wicket haul. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/WmQWHt5pHn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar

Special effort that by @y_umesh for his maiden ten wicket haul. Not that easy in India for a fast bowler. Well done 👍 #Ninja — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 14, 2018

Rohit Sharma

