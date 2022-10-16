ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Full List of Global Commentators; Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop, Nasser Hussain headline

The seven venues across Australia will be used in total, with the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosting the final and the semi-finals are set to be played at Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Gabba in Brisbane, Kardinia Park in Geelong, Bellerive Oval in Hobart and Perth Stadium are the other host venues.

The T20 World Cup takes off on Sunday (October 16) with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in Geelong, and the Netherlands playing UAE later in the day at the same venue.

The ICC have revealed the commentary team for the 16-team tournament with several popular names featuring alongside some recently retired cricketers like Eoin Morgan, Preston Mommsen, Dale Steyn and Niall O'Brien.

The eighth edition of the tournament has 16 teams taking part with Round 1 featuring eight teams split into two groups. The four teams that make it to the Super 12 will then be put into the existing two groups with the top eight teams for group fixtures before the semi-finals and finals.

Australia, the hosts, are also the defending champions and will aim to become the first team to win a T20 World Cup title at home. India, England and Pakistan, who occupy the top three places in the ICC Men's T20I team rankings, are also strong contenders for the title.

Mel Jones, Isa Guha and Natalie Germanos are the female commentators in the group of 29 commentators named for the tournament.

List of all 29 commentators for T20 World Cup 2022:

Adam Gilchrist, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Brian Murgatroyd, Carlos Brathwaite, Dale Steyn, Danny Morrison, Dirk Nannes, Eoin Morgan, Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop, Ian Smith, Isa Guha, Mark Howard, Mel Jones, Michael Atherton, Michael Clarke, Nasser Hussain, Natalie Germanos, Niall O'Brien, Pommie Mbangwa, Preston Mommsen, Ravi Shastri, Russell Arnold, Samuel Badree, Shane Watson, Shaun Pollock, Simon Doull, Sunil Gavaskar.