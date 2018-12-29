Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant regales; O'Keefe stirs hornet's nest

By
Rishbah Pant got under the skin of Tim Paine
Rishbah Pant got under the skin of Tim Paine

Melbourne, December 29: The third Test at Melbourne has been engrossing with both India and Australia trying for upper hand with varying degree of success. But the contest has been made even livelier by the on-field banter between Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine and a few stray remarks by Australian commentator Kerry O'Keefe. (Watch Pant sledging Tim Paine).

1. Pant banter

1. Pant banter

"We've got a special case today, come on boys. Special appearance today boy. Come on. No responsibility there from captain," Pant chirped between deliveries from spinner Ravi Jadeja. Running away always, always running away. Too difficult, too difficult ...We've got a special guest today." Pant aimed at Paine's unexpected rise to the Australian leadership in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal in March 2018, implying that he was just warming the seat as skipper. "Have you heard of a temporary captain ever? Have you heard of it? Have you heard of anything like a temporary captain ever? You don't need anything to get him out, boy. He loves to talk. That's the only thing he can do boy. Only talking, talking."

2. What Paine said

2. What Paine said

Paine had instigated Pant on Friday telling him to join Big Bash League after MS Dhoni made a return to the T20I squad and Pant was dropped from the ODI squad. "Tell you what, big MS is back in the one-day squad. We might get him down to the Hurricanes, this bloke," Paine said to Aaron Finch at short leg with Pant in earshot. "We need a batter ... Fancy that, Panty? Surely, extend your little Aussie holiday. "Beautiful town Hobart, too. We'll get you a nice apartment on the waterfront. We'll have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? I'll take the wife to the movies one night, you'll look after the kids?"

3. Umpire's invention

3. Umpire's invention

Umpire Ian Gould told Pant to restrain from talking too much to Paine even as the Aussie wicketkeeper batsman respond to the taunts and couldn't also get his bat to do the talking either. Pant claimed a unanimous victory by taking the catch to dismiss Paine on 26.

4. O'Keefe in trouble

4. O'Keefe in trouble

The former Australian cricketer was having trouble with pronouncing the names of Indian cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara and he chose a rather strange way to express it. O'Keeffe responded with, "Why would you name your kid Cheteshwar, Jadeja," accompanied by chuckles from his fellow commentators. This is not the first time O'Keefe has been called out during this Test match while doing commentary for Fox Cricket. "Apparently he got the triple against the Railways canteen staff," O'Keeffe, was quoted as saying on air during the first day of the MCG Test, referring to Mayank Agarwal's triple century in the Ranji Trophy.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 14:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue