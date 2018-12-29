India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant regales; O'Keefe stirs hornet's nest

1. Pant banter

"We've got a special case today, come on boys. Special appearance today boy. Come on. No responsibility there from captain," Pant chirped between deliveries from spinner Ravi Jadeja. Running away always, always running away. Too difficult, too difficult ...We've got a special guest today." Pant aimed at Paine's unexpected rise to the Australian leadership in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal in March 2018, implying that he was just warming the seat as skipper. "Have you heard of a temporary captain ever? Have you heard of it? Have you heard of anything like a temporary captain ever? You don't need anything to get him out, boy. He loves to talk. That's the only thing he can do boy. Only talking, talking."

2. What Paine said

Paine had instigated Pant on Friday telling him to join Big Bash League after MS Dhoni made a return to the T20I squad and Pant was dropped from the ODI squad. "Tell you what, big MS is back in the one-day squad. We might get him down to the Hurricanes, this bloke," Paine said to Aaron Finch at short leg with Pant in earshot. "We need a batter ... Fancy that, Panty? Surely, extend your little Aussie holiday. "Beautiful town Hobart, too. We'll get you a nice apartment on the waterfront. We'll have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? I'll take the wife to the movies one night, you'll look after the kids?"

3. Umpire's invention

Umpire Ian Gould told Pant to restrain from talking too much to Paine even as the Aussie wicketkeeper batsman respond to the taunts and couldn't also get his bat to do the talking either. Pant claimed a unanimous victory by taking the catch to dismiss Paine on 26.

4. O'Keefe in trouble

The former Australian cricketer was having trouble with pronouncing the names of Indian cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara and he chose a rather strange way to express it. O'Keeffe responded with, "Why would you name your kid Cheteshwar, Jadeja," accompanied by chuckles from his fellow commentators. This is not the first time O'Keefe has been called out during this Test match while doing commentary for Fox Cricket. "Apparently he got the triple against the Railways canteen staff," O'Keeffe, was quoted as saying on air during the first day of the MCG Test, referring to Mayank Agarwal's triple century in the Ranji Trophy.