India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant misses simple stumping of Liton Das, fans want Dhoni back

Bangladesh opener Liton Das missed completely a leg-break from Yuzvendra Chahal and all Pant has to do to take the bails off and he did it too swiftly with the batsman miles outside the crease.

But the third umpire ruled it not out much to the disbelief of captain Rohit Sharma, other Indian players and the spectators. The replays clearly showed that Pant received the ball in front of the stumps rather than behind the stump and as per the laws of the game it had to be ruled not out.

Pant and India had their hearts in their mouth as third umpire first ruled Soumya Sarkar not out before overturning the decision.

Pant might have thought his travails in the first T20I at Ferozeshah Kotla when his wrong call for a second run resulted in the run out of a well-set Shikhar Dhawan. Pant had also had torrid time with DRS as he first dissuaded Rohit from taking the review for a leg before appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim when the replays clearly showed that the batsman was plumb in front.

Three balls later, Pant insisted that Rohit should take a review for a caught behind against Mushfiqur off Chahal but it turned out to be a not out as the ball missed the bat.

However, Pant had a semblance of redemption at Rajkot when he ran out a set and dangerous looking Liton Das for 28.