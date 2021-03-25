Cricket
India vs England 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

By
Pune, March 25: India will face England in the second ODI here at the MCA Stadium on Friday (March 26) with an eye on winning the series. India had beaten the visitors in the first one-dayer to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India will perforce have to make some changes in the playing 11 after injury to Shreyas Iyer but they have enough bench strength to replace him in the middle-order. Be part of this important contest through MyKhel Dream11 Prediction.

Shreyas Iyer is all but ruled out of the ODI series and possibly from a large chunk of the IPL 2021 too with a shoulder injury. In that case, Suryakumar Yadav stand with a chance to make his ODI debut after impressing in the T20Is. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma too might be rested after getting a hit on his elbow by Mark Wood. If Rohit indeed gets rest, the team management can bring in Shubman Gill as opener. Or will they consider giving a go to Rishabh Pant in one of the slots? Otherwise, the Indian team looks in perfect shape and have a good edge over England. Kuldeep Yadav went for a few runs in the first ODI and the team management might mull bringing Yuzvendra Chahal back to the 11.

England made a strong start to the chase of 317 but faltered once Jason Roy was dismissed. It was a spectacular collapse but the Englishmen would like to consider it as an aberration and work to get parity in the series. The world champions in the 50-over format would like to equal the series and then win it. They will keep a close watch on the fitness of skipper Eoin Morgan (webbing injury) and Sam Billings (collar bone injury) even though they batted in England's innings.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma/Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Adil Rashid.

Story first published: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 11:10 [IST]
