India vs New Zealand, T20I series, Report Card: When Rohit Sharma and company failed as team

1. Rohit Sharma - 5

The India skipper played a blinder in the second T20I and India won the match but failed to carry on and count in the other two matches where India chased 200+ targets. Rohit leading from the front was imperative in a series that Virat Kohli was not taking part. As a captain, Rohit did alright but as a batsman he did not pull his weight in.

2. Shikhar Dhawan - 4

Dhawan made an 18-ball 29 in the first match and then tapered off for the rest of the series. With the left-hander not getting his rhythm India struggled for quick starts, so essential while chasing big targets in excess of 200.

3. Rishabh Pant - 6

A 40 not out and a 12-ball 28 in successive matches would have made it a good series in other times but only one of those knocks (the first one) aided India cross the line. He had a good chance to make a statement in white-ball cricket but Pant did not use it fully.

4. Vijay Shankar - 6.5

The all-rounder had a decent outing getting scores of 27, 14 and 43 at a series strike rate of 155. But none of his bigger knocks came in a winning cause. But he showed his prowess with the bat, something coach Ravi Shastri was underlining earlier. It has indeed given the team management another option for the future. However, Shankar did not get too many chances to bowl in the series, even while someone like Hardik Pandya or Yuzvendra Chahal were leaking runs.

5. MS Dhoni - 5

Dhoni was as his usual top notch self behind the stumps. But a mightier contribution from him in the last T20I would have seen India clinching the high-scoring thriller. But he fell while trying to club the ball over long-on and his presence would have made a difference.

6. Dinesh Karthik - 5

He batted in two matches and nearly got India home in the third T20I with a belligerent 16-ball 33. But him denying to take a single and thereby robbing Krunal Pandya of strike rate has paved way for criticism. But his performance in the third T20 will cement the belief that Karthik is the best suited batsmen for the demands of No 6.

7. Hardik Pandya - 3

He neither contributed with the bat nor was effective with the ball. Of course, it is tough for a No 7 batsmen to get many chances with the bat but Pandya conceded more runs than desired in all three matches.

8. Krunal Pandya - 5

He showed tiny nuggets of his abilities - a three-wicket haul in the second T20I that won him man of the match award and then a 13-ball 26 in the third match that nearly dragged India past the line. But there was this deep gulf between his good day and bad day.

9. Bhuvenshwar Kumar - 3

/47. 1/29. 1/37. Bhuvi took a wicket in all the matches but for that he conceded on an average 9.41 runs per match. That luxurious effort was not suited India's top strike bowler and it also allowed New Zealand to pile up two massive totals.

10. Yuzvendra Chahal - 2

He played two matches but gave away plenty of runs for just one wicket. In fact, he hardly looked the force he was in the ODI series. In the third ODI he was replaced with Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up two wickets for 26 runs from his four overs.

11. Khaleel Ahmed - 3

The left-arm pacer took four wickets from three matches. But gave more than 10 runs in the series, and 12 per match in the first and third matches. He needs to get consistency as soon as possible.