India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments

After winning the toss, SA skipper Temba Bavuma elected to bowl once against again hosts India.

Rishabh Pant-led India find themselves in a must-win situation. After losing the high-scoring opener by seven-wickets, India fell to a second loss on the trot in a low-scoring match as Proteas took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. India need to win the third T20I to keep the series alive.

So far, new skipper Pant has endured a tough outing, and the hosts will have to win the third game on Tuesday. The bowlers let India down in both games, failing to defend a strong target of 211 in the first match, and also a paltry target of 149 in the second game. India who fielded the same side in the first two matches will ring in some changes.

Here we are bringing you details of the third India vs South Africa T20I such as toss update, pitch report, playing 11 details and players' pre-match comments.

Toss Update: South Africa won the third toss on the trot and elected to bowl once again against hosts India. Both teams are unchanged.

India vs South Africa Playing 11s:

India Playing XI: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Playing XI: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 David Miller, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Dwaine Pretorius, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain's Comments:

Rishabh Pant: We would have bowled as well. But not thinking too much about that. We're just looking to play good cricket. We are playing with the same team. The only thing to talk about is we need to do a little better with the execution. The wicket is soft underneath and better than previous game. It looks like a better wicket.

Temba Bavuma: We'll do the same, we'll bowl first. Unchanged side. The pitch is different. The pitch has a yellowish tinge to it and it looks good. We've had two good games and am happy if we just improve 1-2% in all departments.