India vs South Africa 4th T20I, Stats And Records Preview: Pant, Bhuvi, Axar, De Kock eye big milestones

South Africa is still one win away from a memorable series triumph having maintained a 2-1 lead despite their defeat at Visakhapatnam.

On the other hand, India will be eager to level the series with a win at Rajkot and drag the series to the high-pressure environment of a series decider in Bengaluru.

As with any other match, there will be a set of players who will be looking to accomplish a set of milestones that will in turn boost the teams’ goals such as a match win or series win.

This 4th T20I between India and South Africa is no exception. MyKhel is looking at few approaching milestones in the India vs South Africa T20I on Friday.

Approaching milestones

1. India skipper Rishabh Pant needs 1 more 6 to complete 100 sixes in international cricket.

2. SA skipper Temba Bavuma needs 1 more 4 to complete 50 fours in T20Is.

3. Dinesh Karthik, the senior India batter, needs 6 more 4s to reach 50 fours mark in the T20Is

4. Quinton de Kock, if fit and selected, needs 86 more runs to overtake JP Duminy (1934 runs) as the highest run-getter for SA in T20Is.

5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the India pacer, needs 4 more wickets to overtake Jasprit Bumrah (67) as the second highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Bhuvneshwar has 63 T20I wickets.

6. SA batter Rassie van der Dussen needs 5 more sixes to reach 50 sixes mark in the T20Is.

7. SA middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen needs 4 more fours to complete 250 fours mark across 3 formats of cricket.

8. SA batter Quinton de Kock needs 8 more fours to complete 200 fours in the T20Is.

9. SA wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock needs 1 catch to complete 50 catches in T20Is.

10. India left-arm spinner Axar Patel needs just 1 wicket to complete 100 wickets in international cricket.