India vs South Africa T20Is: Dhoni unlikely to get picked as selectors to stick with Pant

Mumbai, August 28: MS Dhoni might not be selected for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa as the selectors will sit soon to pick the squad. South Africa will play the matches at Dharamshala (September 15), Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22). It has been indicated that the squad that blanked West Indies recently will be retained for the series.

1. Why Dhoni may not get picked

The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in Australia in October 2020. The powers that be are of the opinion that the young names should be given as much chance as possible prior to the event and India are playing just 22 T20Is before the big event. So, they feel it is time to move on.

2. What is the plan for Dhoni

The authorities feel that Dhoni has every right to decide on his retirement but they also are of the opinion that a clear route map for the T20 World Cup has to be prepared without further delay. They said the selectors might soon sit with Dhoni to find out about his future plans. Dhoni skipped the tour of West Indies to serve in Territorial Army and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

3. The road ahead

The officials indicated that the BCCI is planning to develop a pool of young wicketkeeper batsmen with the the ICC World T20 in mind. "Retirement (of Dhoni) is an individual decision and selectors or for that matter, no one has any right to decide on that front. But they have every right to decide the roadmap for the 2020 World T20," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

4. Who are in the fold

Rishabh Pant is the primary choice and he is already a part of India team in all three formats. However, Pant has so far not been able to repeat his Test cricket success in limited over formats. The lone innings of note that he has played in white ball cricket so far was an unbeaten fifty in the third T20I against the West Indies in Guyana. As a back up, the selectors have Ishan Kishan in their mind and the wicketkeeper batsman is a regular figure in India A. It is said that Kerala wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson too is in their radar. Even though Sanju is a good batsman, they feel that his wicketkeeping needs to be improved. His outings for India A against South Africa at Thiruvananthapuram will be keenly watched.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 17:27 [IST]
