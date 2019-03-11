Cricket

India was granted permission to wear camouflage caps in memory of fallen soldiers: ICC

By
Image Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi, March 11: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Monday (March 11) responded to Pakistan's objection to Indian Cricket Team wearing camouflage military caps in the third ODI against Australia as a tribute to the country's armed forces.

The global cricketing body said India was granted permission to sport the special caps, a gesture which Pakistan objected to and sought an ICC action.

In the third ODI in Ranchi on March 8, the Indian team sported military caps as a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack and donated its match fee to the National Defence Fund.

"The BCCI sought permission from the ICC to wear the caps as part of a fundraising drive and in memory of fallen soldiers who have died, which was granted," ICC's General Manager Strategic Communications Claire Furlong said in a statement.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sent a strongly-worded letter to the ICC, calling for action against India for wearing the caps.

"They took permission from ICC for some other purpose and used it to do something else, which is not acceptable," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said on Sunday (March 10) in Karachi.

Last month, the BCCI had asked the ICC to "sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates" following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The responsibility of the attack was taken by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Half Time: BEN 0 - 0 NOR
    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 20:35 [IST]
