IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings to bid for Gautam Gambhir in auction?

Chennai, Jan 7: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained their top three players Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja for IPL 2018 on expected lines on January 4.

However, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) didn't retain their skipper Gautam Gambhir for the upcoming season and went with West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine and Andre Russel instead.

It reports are to be believed then, KKR didn't pick Gambhir in order to save some money.

However, Gambhir's fate will now be decided in the IPL auction where he will go under the hammer and other franchises might bid for him. Gambhir was in good form in the previous IPL season and led KKR to two IPL triumphs as well.

Rumours now have it that CSK might show interest in Gambhir during the auction on January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru. While there is no official statement from the franchise but CSK's reaction to that tweet has increased the fans' anxiety.

The fan tagged CSK, saying that Gambhir might be picked by the Chennai-based IPL side during the auction in Bengaluru.

A Twitter user @Anti_ESTD wrote, "I Hv a strong feeling @GautamGambhir will b picked by @ChennaiIPL in this auction. #IPLRetention."

CSK Twitter handle likened a fan's tweet with an emoticon to keep the fans guessing.

KKR, instead, spent Rs. 21 crores and retained the West Indian duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell for Rs. 12.5 crore and Rs. 8.5 crore each respectively. KKR now have, Rs. 59 crores in their kitty disposal during the IPL auction.