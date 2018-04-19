IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings bring fans to their adopted home in Pune on 'Whistle Podu Express'

Chennai, April 19: Chennai Super Kings suffered a severe blow at the start of the season when their remaining home games at the den i.e. MA Chidambaram Stadium were shifted to Pune due to security reasons.

CSK is unarguably one of the most popular franchise in the history of Indian Premier League and the fact that they were returning after a layoff period of two years the craze amongst fans for MS Dhoni-led side was at an all-time high.

Elaborate plans were made by the fans of the Yellow Army to throng the stadium and in huge numbers and paint the stands yellow, but the protest over Cauvery water issue and the treatment meted out to Chennai cricketers by some protesters during their very first game at home, forced the IPL governing council to change the venue of CSK's remaining home games.

Finally, Pune was chosen as the new home for Super Kings for the remainder of their home games.

In order to give an opportunity to thousands of their fans in Chennai, CSK have arranged a special train to bring them to Pune and give them a chance to back their favourite franchise.

The franchise named this special train - Whistle Podu Express. CSK have invited almost 1,000 fans to their new home ground Pune via this special train.

CSK tweet read, "#WhistlePoduExpress all set to storm Pune with #YelLove."

Celebrity CSK fans Fans at railway station could be seen talking to media persons before boarding the Whistle Podu Express.

Sound Sleep - ✔️

Chennai Super Kings' Twitter handle tweeted the images of the fans travelling in the Whistle Podu Express from Chennai to Pune. Fans kept dancing and celebrating in the special train en route their way to Pune.

Massive protests were witnessed in Chennai ahead of the match between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders and an identified protestor even flung a shoe at CSK's Ravindra Jadeja during the match. Several Tamil groups protested against holding IPL matches in the capital city.

The BCCI had short-listed four cities to host matches but eventually, Pune was finalised since CSK captain Dhoni is familiar with the conditions having played two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiants.

"The matches had to be shifted out of Chennai as police had said that they were unable to provide security in the prevailing situation. CSK is not averse to shifting base to Pune," IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla told PTI.

Shukla had also spoken to the Union Home Secretary, seeking government intervention in smooth conduct of IPL matches in Chennai but the organisers had to give it up because the state administration expressed its inability to ensure safety to the cricketers.

Chennai are going to face old rivals Rajasthan Royals in their first game at Pune on Friday (April 20) and hope there isn't a dearth of supporters.