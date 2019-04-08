IPL 2019: CSK vs KKR preview, where to watch, live streaming: Chennai will look to contain Russell

Clinical win

The Knight Riders are also coming off an all-round clinical win over Rajasthan Royals.

With two teams having an array of top-notch spinners, the onus would be on the batsmen to counter them, given the nature of the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Tweakers on song

While Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja stifled the Kings XI batsmen to set up the win, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla didn't allow the attacking Jos Buttler to get going on a slowish Jaipur track, thus restricting the Royals to a below par total of 139 for three in 20 overs.

That the tweakers in both teams will be keen to have a bowl at Chepauk would be an understatement. It will be fascinating to see which of the bowling units shines.

Russell threat

All eyes will be on the batting line-ups and how they go about neutralising the spin threat. How the Super Kings handle the in-form Russell threat will be watched with keen interest.

The flamboyant Jamaican has been in awe-inspiring form with the bat and how he goes about his business at CSK's den against Harbhajan & Co will be worth watching

Captain Cool

CSK, on their part, brought in Faf du Plessis in place of the injured Dwayne Bravo and he made an immediate impact with a quality knock (54 off 38 balls).

His contribution at the top will be crucial again. Dhoni has been providing the thrust in the end overs in some style. The home crowd will be hoping that their 'Captain Cool' will once again be leading from the front.