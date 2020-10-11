IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Chennai Super Kings should sign Ajinkya Rahane to fix middle-order, says Harsha Bhogle

The MS Dhoni-led side has lost five out of six games and is languishing at the bottom half of the points table, which comes as a surprise to many.

The team's patchy middle-order has been one of the biggest reasons their inconsistency in the tournament. The team has relied heavily on the top-order comprising Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu; while the rest of the batsmen, including skipper Dhoni, haven't lived up to the reputation.

Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran have also played some hands but that hasn't been enough for the Super Kings as they are struggling to accelerate their innings in the middle-overs which is posing a huge burden on the shoulders of Dhoni.

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle has suggested that Dhoni should look after senior India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane could be a solution to CSK's faulty middle-order.

Rahane was traded to Delhi Capitals before IPL 2020 Auction from Rajasthan Royals. Rahane had to wait for his debut for the Delhi franchise for a long time.

He played his maiden game for Delhi against Mumbai Indians on October (11) as a replacement to injured Rishabh Pant. The right-handed batsman scored a run-a-ball 15 before getting trapped in front by Krunal Pandya. However, it will be interesting to see if he gets another chance in the Delhi squad or not, especially when Pant returns.

With IPL mid-season transfer season set to start, Bhogle believes Rahane could be a good addition to the struggling CSK side.

"How's this for a mid-season transfer thought: #CSK desperately need a quality top-order batsman. Ajinkya Rahane desperately needs a game. Ajinkya Rahane is not getting a game. #MidnightThoughts" tweeted Bhogle after CSK's defeat against RCB.

Skipper MS Dhoni after their defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday (October 10) admitted that there are too many holes in the ship and that is the reason for their dismal show in the tournament.

CSK should look to get Rahane to their side in the mid-season transfer to boost their middle order. Rahane is a good player of spin bowling and has a decent strike rate of 121.93 in the IPL.

He has played with Dhoni for the Rising Pune Supergiant, now defunct, for two seasons and coach Fleming also aware of the Mumbaikar's batting prowess. Rahane could be the answer to CSK's faulty middle-order and he's also a quality fielder.