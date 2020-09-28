IPL 2020: Sanju Samson reveals reason behind powerful hitting

Samson has hit quickfire 74 and 85 in the last two innings, scoring a total of 159 runs at an average of 79.50. In his two innings so far, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman has struck sixteen sixes and he explained from where he gets so much power to clear the fence after the match.

"The power comes from genes. My father is a very powerful man," Samson said after helping the Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in Sharjah.

After being set a huge target to chase, Royals lost Jos Buttler early, but Samson along with skipper Steve Smith got things under control, while Rahul Tewatia and the other batsmen finished off the task, which look impossible at one stage.

On his own batting, Samson said he has been timing the ball really well for the last one year but was left frustrated after some of the things that he tried didn't work out.

"I have been hitting it well for the past one year. So I was just sticking to my routine and feeling confident. I am happy to win a few games," Samson said.

"I was trying hard but things were not happening. I did a lot of soul searching after being frustrated at trying stuff. Then I worked hard.

"I asked myself what do I need to achieve? I told myself I have 10 years of this wonderful game in me, and I have to give everything to these 10 years."

Samson hit seven sixes and four boundaries for his 42-ball 85 knock that kept the Royals in the hunt while chasing the target of 224, which was later accomplished thanks to Tewatia's five sixes in a over that turned the macth around.

Samson and co, who have won two in two, will look to carry their winning momentum, when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Wednesday (September 30). Royals have played both their games so far in Sharjah and will hope their form is carried to Dubai as well.