IPL 2020: Shimron Hetmyer comes to the party

Hetmyer has not always had the opportunity in this season's IPL due to the Capitals' strength before him in the batting line-up.

But at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 9) night, the left-hander who is known for his explosive style of hitting in the Caribbean Premier League where he plies his trade with Guyana Amazon Warriors, scored a brisk 45 off 24 balls and and helped post Capital a respectable total of 184 for eight.

Disciplined Delhi Capitals' hammer Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs

He was well supported by Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis who made 39 as they rescued the Capitals who at one stage had their backs to the wall after being reduced to 79 for four in the 10th over.

Hetmyer's breathtaking innings was studded with five sixes and one boundary.

The Royals' chase fell apart when Yashasvi Jaiswal (34), Jos Buttler (13) and Steve Smith (24) could not build on starts, with Rahul Tewatia's 38 only prolonging the inevitable before they were all out for 138.

Each of the Capitals' bowlers claimed at least one wicket, with Kagiso Rabada (3-35), Ravichandran Ashwin (2-22) and Stoinis (2-17) all doing damage.

With five wins from six matches Capitals are on top, while Royals, who slipped to their fourth loss are languishing at seventh in the table.

IPL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

The beleagured Royals next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a day game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 11).

Capitals face defending champions Mumbai Indians on the same day in the day-night game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.