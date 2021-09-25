IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS, Match 37 Toss, Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings

In match 37 of IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss in Sharjah and elected to bowl first against the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings on Saturday.

While Sunrisers named an unchanged side, Punjab made three changes, with Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle and Nathan Ellis coming in.

The two sides occupy the last two berths of the IPL points table this season. While Sunrisers are languishing at the bottom of the table, Punjab are placed a rung above them at seventh place.

Desperate to register a win, Sunrisers will take comfort from the fact that their only win this season has been over the Punjab Kings. Furthermore, in the head-to-head count, the Kane Williamson-led side are the overwhelming favourites, having won on 12 occasions out of their 17 encounters so far.

Meanwhile, Punjab will look to put behind their dismal result in the previous match, after losing the match against the Royals from a comfortable winning position. While the playoff hopes are almost over for the Sunrisers, both sides will have to register wins to stay afloat in the race. After resuming the second half of the IPL 2021 season on a losing note, both Punjab and Sunrisers will be eager to pocket a win and turn their fortunes around.

SRH vs PBKS Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson (Capt), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis



Captain's Speak:

Kane Williamson (SRH): Will bowl first as it is a small ground and there is a chance of dew later on. Hoping to start well with the ball and get some early wickets. No changes in the playing XI.

KL Rahul (PBKS): Was looking to bowl first as well. Now will look to put up a good target. Not much to lose, so we are keen to get out there and turn it around. (Gayle back) Still trying to find the winning eleven and sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn;t, but having someone like Gayle is good for the team and he has won a couple of games for us.